From a Corniche breakfast to MEFCC's biggest weekend yet: What to do in the UAE this weekend

A single landmark evening marking ten years of the venue, headlined by soprano Fatma Said with the UAE National Orchestra under Maestro Ahmed Farag. The programme opens with a world premiere orchestral piece commissioned for the occasion, moves through operatic classics from Verdi, Puccini and Bizet, a contemporary dance segment from Lyon Opera Ballet, and a tribute to Arab icons including Fairouz and Dalida, before closing with Verdi's La Traviata.