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From a Corniche breakfast to MEFCC's biggest weekend yet: What to do in the UAE this weekend

MEFCC, Dubai Opera's 10th anniversary and a concert held in darkness headline the weekend

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
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From a Corniche breakfast to MEFCC's biggest weekend yet: What to do in the UAE this weekend

Dubai: From a leisurely brunch overlooking the Corniche to Abu Dhabi's biggest pop culture weekend of the year, here's where to spend your time across the UAE right now.

1. A Taste of the Sea at Catch

A trio of handcrafted tacos bringing together premium seafood and refined Japanese influences, a playful twist on the restaurant's signature coastal cuisine. The Atlantic Salmon Taco comes with sudachi mayo, pickled takuan, togarashi cucumber and masago arare, the Crab Lump Taco pairs yuzu kosho tartar with avocado purée and yuzu gel, and the Yellowfin Tuna Taco layers baby gem, yuzu togarashi, jalapeño and shiso leaf.

When: Daily, 12pm to 12am
Where: Catch, The St. Regis Abu Dhabi
Price: Dh75 per person for three tacos

2. Premier League football at Offside

Every Premier League fixture live across 29 screens, including two of the city's largest, alongside pub food, pool tables and interactive darts.

When: Throughout the weekend, with drinks from Dh30 Friday to Sunday, 12pm to 5pm
Where: Offside, JA Ocean View Hotel, JBR
Price: Selected beverages from Dh30

3. Stay and Play with Rove

A staycation built for families, with tickets to either Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo or Dubai Ice Rink included in the room rate.

When: Available until 30 September
Where: Rove Downtown and Rove City Walk
Price: From Dh249

4. Indian Lunch and themed nights at Centro Barsha

A Sunday buffet with pool access, alongside a rotating run of themed evenings through the week: Street Food Night on Thursdays, Arabic Theme Night on Fridays and Filipino Theme Night on Saturdays.

When: Indian Lunch, Sundays 12.30pm to 3.30pm; themed nights, Thursday to Saturday from 6.30pm
Where: Centro Barsha Dubai
Price: Dh69 for the Indian Lunch, from Dh59 for themed nights

5. Dubai Opera's 10th Anniversary Gala

A single landmark evening marking ten years of the venue, headlined by soprano Fatma Said with the UAE National Orchestra under Maestro Ahmed Farag. The programme opens with a world premiere orchestral piece commissioned for the occasion, moves through operatic classics from Verdi, Puccini and Bizet, a contemporary dance segment from Lyon Opera Ballet, and a tribute to Arab icons including Fairouz and Dalida, before closing with Verdi's La Traviata.

When: Saturday 12 September, doors 7pm, performance 8pm
Where: Dubai Opera
Price: From Dh550

6. Jasmine Sandlas at Coca-Cola Arena

The Punjabi singer brings The Dream Girl Tour to Dubai for a night built around her fanbase, with a dedicated Gulabi fan segment woven into the set.

When: Sunday 13 September, doors 7pm, show 8pm
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
Price: From Dh187

7. ABBA-Esque Party aboard the QE2

A Saturday afternoon party built entirely around ABBA's catalogue, with live performers, party food and unlimited drinks running for three hours on Dubai's floating hotel.

When: Saturday 12 September, 2pm to 5pm
Where: Theatre by QE2
Price: From Dh399

8. Blind Symphony

A chamber concert performed entirely in darkness, using more than 70 rare instruments gathered from different musical traditions, with a programme spanning Bach, Arvo Pärt, Philip Glass, Max Richter and Ludovico Einaudi.

When: Sunday 13 September
Where: The New Covent Garden Theatre
Price: From Dh240

9. Mr. Kind's Back-to-School Show

A new theatrical show for children built around the first day of school, covering morning routines, classroom kindness and standing up to bullying, with a backstage meet and greet included for family tickets.

When: Sunday 13 September
Where: The Junction
Price: From Dh77.50

10. QE2 Silver Screen

A weekend cinema series for staycation guests, with screenings at 11am, 4pm and 8pm rotating between family favourites like Toy Story and Inside Out and cult classics such as The Matrix and The Dark Knight.

When: This weekend, 12 to 13 September
Where: The Theatre by QE2
Price: Complimentary for staycation guests, rooms from Dh229 a night

MEFCC returns to Abu Dhabi

If one weekend event is worth building a trip around, it's this one. Middle East Film & Comic Con returns to ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, marking its 14th edition and last year's turnout of more than 46,000 fans.

This year's Meet the Stars line-up includes John Cena, Mackenyu, Joonas Suotamo, Arden Cho, Pom Klementieff, Jacob Romero Gibson and Charithra Chandran, alongside a cosplay competition carrying a Dh60,000 prize pool and three days of gaming, artist alley and anime programming.

When: 11 to 13 September
Where: ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi
Price: One-day tickets from Dh160, three-day passes from Dh390

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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