Dionela in Abu Dhabi: Filipino singer to headline Yas Waterworld’s Kabayan Night

Dionela, one of the Philippines’ best-known contemporary singer-songwriters, will perform live as part of the festivities, giving fans a chance to catch the artist at Yas Waterworld.

The event runs from 4:30pm to 10pm, giving guests plenty of time to squeeze in some waterpark action before settling in for the evening’s entertainment.

The waterpark’s Kabayan Night returns on September 27, bringing Filipino music, food and entertainment to Yas Island, with chart-topping Filipino singer-songwriter Dionela headlining the evening.

If you’re looking for a night out that involves more than just standing around a concert stage, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi has a rather tempting option this weekend.

And if launching yourself down a giant waterslide isn’t quite your idea of a relaxing Sunday, the new Sarab pool area offers a quieter place to cool off and lounge.

For serious thrill-seekers, Matamir’s Drop, billed as the UAE’s tallest waterslide, offers a particularly dramatic way to spend your evening. Sahel Matamir is another option, promising a zero-gravity-style experience.

There are more than 70 rides, slides and attractions to choose from, including the park’s newer Lost City experiences.

The other big draw is that Kabayan Night takes place inside Yas Waterworld, so guests can spend part of the evening tackling the park’s rides and slides before the entertainment gets into full swing.

More than 30 things to do in UAE over September

Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.