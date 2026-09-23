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Dionela in Abu Dhabi: Filipino singer to headline Yas Waterworld’s Kabayan Night

Yas Waterworld hosts Dionela for a Filipino music, food and waterpark party

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Dionela, one of the Philippines’ best-known contemporary singer-songwriters, will perform live as part of the festivities, giving fans a chance to catch the artist at Yas Waterworld.
Dionela, one of the Philippines’ best-known contemporary singer-songwriters, will perform live as part of the festivities, giving fans a chance to catch the artist at Yas Waterworld.

If you’re looking for a night out that involves more than just standing around a concert stage, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi has a rather tempting option this weekend.

The waterpark’s Kabayan Night returns on September 27, bringing Filipino music, food and entertainment to Yas Island, with chart-topping Filipino singer-songwriter Dionela headlining the evening.

The event runs from 4:30pm to 10pm, giving guests plenty of time to squeeze in some waterpark action before settling in for the evening’s entertainment.

Dionela takes the stage

Dionela, one of the Philippines’ best-known contemporary singer-songwriters, will perform live as part of the festivities, giving fans a chance to catch the artist at Yas Waterworld.

But this isn’t being billed as a concert-only evening.

Expect live singers and DJs, a parade featuring street dancers, roving performers, themed photo spots and plenty of Filipino food, including a selection of authentic street-food favourites.

Come for the music, stay for the water slides

The other big draw is that Kabayan Night takes place inside Yas Waterworld, so guests can spend part of the evening tackling the park’s rides and slides before the entertainment gets into full swing.

There are more than 70 rides, slides and attractions to choose from, including the park’s newer Lost City experiences.

For serious thrill-seekers, Matamir’s Drop, billed as the UAE’s tallest waterslide, offers a particularly dramatic way to spend your evening. Sahel Matamir is another option, promising a zero-gravity-style experience.

And if launching yourself down a giant waterslide isn’t quite your idea of a relaxing Sunday, the new Sarab pool area offers a quieter place to cool off and lounge.

Kabayan Night at a glance

When: September 27, 2026, from 4:30pm to 10pm
Where: Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Yas Island
Tickets: From Dh125

You can purchase tickets from Yas Waterworld's website.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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