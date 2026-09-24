UAE-born oneshot takes its no-compromise approach to hydration across the GCC

UAE startup blends performance hydration with lifestyle appeal in regional push
Dubai: Homegrown electrolyte brand oneshot is expanding its presence across the GCC, taking the next step in its ambition to build a globally relevant hydration brand from the Gulf; one that makes uncompromising function, exceptional taste and everyday enjoyment part of the same experience.
Launched in 2024, oneshot was built around a simple belief: taking care of yourself shouldn't feel like another task. And choosing a product you enjoy shouldn't mean compromising on what it delivers.
It is a philosophy that has shaped oneshot from the beginning. Rather than choosing between the functional credentials of a serious electrolyte product and the taste and experience of a lifestyle brand, oneshot set out to deliver both and, in doing so, raise expectations of what everyday hydration can look like.
Its electrolyte formula combines six essential electrolytes with 4 vitamins and zinc, contains zero sugar and fewer than 10 calories per serving, and was developed to meet the standards expected of leading products in the global category. But equal attention was given to something functional products have historically treated as secondary: taste.
“We never wanted to build a product that was ‘good for a regional brand’,” said AK, co-founder of oneshot. “From day one, the benchmark was the best products anywhere in the world. We believed we could build something that delivered on function without asking people to compromise on taste, experience or how easily it fits into their life.”
That philosophy has also shaped how the brand sees the electrolyte category itself.
Rather than treating electrolytes as something reserved for endurance athletes or recovery, oneshot has built the product around a much broader reality: ordinary people living demanding lives. A serving can sit just as naturally on a desk or in a travel bag as it can in a gym.
It is a shift from performance hydration to everyday hydration without diluting the performance of the product itself.
And that distinction matters as oneshot expands beyond its home market.
Gulf consumers are among the savviest in the region, with access to global wellness trends, products and brands. For emerging GCC businesses, the opportunity is no longer simply to reproduce those concepts locally, but to build products from the region that can stand alongside the best of them.
“We're proud that oneshot was born in the UAE, but being homegrown isn't the reason someone should choose us,” added AK. “The product has to earn that choice. Our ambition is to build a brand from this region that can compete anywhere.”
As oneshot expands its footprint across the GCC, that may ultimately be the bigger story: not the localisation of a global wellness trend, but a Gulf-born brand setting out to help shape where the category goes next.