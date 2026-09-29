Abu Dhabi showcases a human city where liveability and opportunity converge at LIVEX 2026
Abu Dhabi- Abu Dhabi opened doors to The Liveability and Investment Exhibition (LIVEX 2026) on Tuesday, showcasing the emirate as one of the world’s most liveable and lovable cities.
Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman, Department of Municipalities and Transport, Abu Dhabi said in the keynote speech, “Our ambition is for Abu Dhabi to become the world’s most liveable and lovable destination.”
Dr. Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Department of Energy, said the people of the UAE are united by a single vision: giving back to their city. He noted that even highly capable professionals often choose government service over the private sector in order to serve their community.
Al Jarwan said success should be measured not by what one has built, but by the positive impact it has on people's lives. "Only the government can set the enabling regulations and policy standards for a city that grows at the speed of Abu Dhabi and keeps pace with a changing world," he emphasised.
"That is why Abu Dhabi is different," he added.
Al Jarwan said that the city was keen on the idea of building a legacy while influencing the life of people positively. And they create this through tangible public projects like museums and schools, not just reflecting the UAE culture to the world, but vice versa.
Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman, Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi, also emphasised that the country maintains a social cohesion by strictly prohibiting bigotry, racism or even religious intolerance.
They noted that they see liveability and investment as deeply interconnected rather than separate concepts.
Abu Dhabi offers what is identified as the universal value. These core values include security, education, healthcare, and culture, what people look for, regardless of where one lives in the world. The next they look for opportunity.
“People come here because it's a land of opportunity. It's not the only place for opportunity, but it's a place where opportunities can truly be listened to and truly be activated,” Mubarak said.
The city, according to the officials, has been a creation of their learnings from many places around the world. Abu Dhabi is a place that is boiling with ideas, creative and intellectual thoughts that come from different parts of the world.
“The fundamental discussion is about quality of life” he added, not just the residence, visitors, or local but about everybody. The city follows a singular urban plan coordinated by the municipality and various stakeholders.
Mubarak stresses over what makes Abu Dhabi stand out: the efforts in continuous implementation of a strategy that’s ever evolving. He said the government has been able to achieve this with the help of their peers who are always on ‘ground’.
“We are continuously hearing the voices of people. It’s not the only place of opportunities but a place that truly listen to opportunity and truly be activated,” he added.
What makes the city safe is the idea that the country is a family. The government, as an entity is viewed through the familial lens rather than just a political one, instilling a sense of collective responsibility.
“How you define safety is purely dependent on what you love,” said Mubarak as he used the example of his daughters, young, yet safe in a public space. He attributed that sense of safety to the community looking out for them “like their own daughters”.
American commentator and journalist Tucker Carlson, as he took the stage to moderate the conversation on ‘The Human City, expressed his concerns for the city for the last six months amid the regional conflicts. However, Mubarak responded by painting a picture of calm and confidence. He stated that none of them had been worried, because everyone trusted that the people responsible would carry out their duties.
“I can assure you, none of us were worried.” He affirmed that this trust was justified, pointing out that even during that period, people continued to go to work, children played in the parks, and everyone remained safe.
Organised by the Department of Municipalities and Transport LIVEX 2026, provided an international platform for leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs to address fundamental questions on how people can live well within modern cities.