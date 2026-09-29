Abu Dhabi LIVEX 2026 unveils Dh100 billion projects across key sectors

LIVEX features 25 sessions exploring different perspectives on the future of cities
The inaugural edition of LIVEX 2026 in Abu Dhabi is set to see projects and initiatives worth over Dh100 billion spanning several sectors.
Running over three days, the Liveability and Investment Exhibition opened on Tuesday, welcoming over 20,000 participants from 50 countries, including 1,500 investors and more than 100 international speakers.
Opening the event, Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said the launch of LIVEX 2026 represents an extension of Abu Dhabi’s vision of placing people and their quality of life at the heart of development.
“We view the city as an interconnected ecosystem in which quality of life, infrastructure, mobility, services, health, education, culture and economic opportunities come together to create an integrated experience for people and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s attractiveness to talent, businesses and investment,” he said.
“Achieving this ambition is a shared responsibility that brings together government entities with the contributions of the private sector, investors, developers and innovators. Through LIVEX, we are bringing these stakeholders together on one platform to exchange knowledge and expertise and explore new opportunities for partnership and investment,” he added.
During a media briefing, Al Shorafa said Abu Dhabi is working with strategic partners across the emirate on an integrated range of initiatives covering everything from residential neighbourhoods to mobility, public spaces, services and facilities.
“One of the most prominent initiatives is the second phase of Abu Dhabi’s Lifestyle Strategy, which has been allocated Dh42 billion for new projects,” he said.
This builds on the first phase, during which more than 60 projects worth Dh12 billion were implemented, contributing to an increase in the average level of integration of residential neighbourhoods from 67 per cent in 2023 to 81 per cent in 2025, he said.
“We are also working with the private sector to activate waterfronts, public spaces and multi-use destinations, while leveraging data, artificial intelligence and digital planning technologies to gain a more accurate understanding of the needs of different areas,” Al Shorafa said.
He added that Abu Dhabi is working to connect data, systems and design tools in a way that helps direct decisions and investments towards locations capable of delivering the greatest possible impact on people’s lives.
“The goal is to move from implementing individual projects to building an integrated quality-of-life ecosystem, where residents and visitors find more complete neighbourhoods, easier mobility, vibrant public spaces and services that are closer to their needs,” he added.
The LIVEX programme features 25 sessions, in addition to opening addresses and keynote discussions, spread across three days, with each day offering a different perspective on the future of cities.
The first day, under the theme “The Human-Centred City,” focuses on people and their everyday experiences as the starting point for urban design.
Discussions cover residents’ needs, access to services and housing, community belonging, and the design of urban environments that accommodate people of different ages and abilities, as well as the role of neighbourhoods and public spaces in enhancing quality of life.
The programme also examines investment and real estate development, the impact of quality of life on capital allocation decisions, the ability of housing supply to keep pace with growth, and the role of developers in creating communities that deliver long-term value.
Under the technology and mobility theme, sessions explore the use of artificial intelligence and data in urban planning and service management, as well as the future of autonomous vehicles, shared mobility and rail networks, and the role of innovation in making urban movement more efficient and sustainable.
The culture, sustainability and identity track examines how culture, tourism, energy, water and sustainable design contribute to shaping the identity of cities, enhancing their attractiveness and supporting their long-term growth.
LIVEX also examines the relationship between health, education and active lifestyles, including the impact of neighbourhood design on health and wellbeing, access to schools and healthcare facilities, and the role of sport in improving quality of life