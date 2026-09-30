Khalifa University work combines AI, satellite data, modelling to improve water planning
Artificial intelligence could help governments predict water shortages, floods and other water-related risks earlier, allowing authorities to plan and respond before problems become more serious, according to researchers from Khalifa University.
The university presented its work on AI, water treatment and climate resilience during meetings in New York held alongside the 81st United Nations General Assembly High-Level Meetings and Climate Week NYC 2026.
The discussions come ahead of the United Nations Water Conference, which the UAE and Senegal will co-host in Abu Dhabi from December 8 to 10.
Professor Shadi W. Hasan, Director of Khalifa University’s Center for Membranes and Advanced Water Technology (CMAT), took part in discussions on how AI, satellite-based Earth observation, data and advanced modelling can help governments better understand their water systems.
The technology could be used to identify possible water shortages, flooding and other risks, helping authorities move from responding after an event to planning for problems earlier.
“AI and advanced water intelligence can help us anticipate scarcity, floods and emerging risks, but intelligence alone is not enough,” Hasan said.
“We need to connect prediction with engineering, policy and deployable technologies.”
Discussions also looked at how AI can improve water management, desalination and the efficient use of resources.
At the same time, experts considered the other side of AI growth, the amount of water and energy needed to support expanding AI infrastructure.
Khalifa University also presented research into new biodegradable membrane technology designed to improve water reuse.
The research covers the process from developing materials in laboratories through to manufacturing, testing and eventually using the technology in real-world settings.
Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University, said preparations for the UN Water Conference provide an opportunity to connect scientific research with practical solutions.
The university also took part in the first Water Cities Dialogue at Columbia University, where experts discussed desalination, water reuse, urban flooding and climate resilience.
The dialogue will continue in Abu Dhabi during the UN Water Conference in December, bringing together universities, governments, cities and water experts to discuss ways of improving water security in urban areas.