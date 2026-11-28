Fireworks will light up Abu Dhabi Corniche, Yas Bay, Al Rahba and other locations
Abu Dhabi residents can look forward to several fireworks displays across the emirate as the UAE marks its 55th Eid Al Etihad, with celebrations planned in the capital, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.
According to a schedule released by Abu Dhabi Police, the first displays will take place on November 28, followed by more fireworks on December 1 and 2. Shows are planned at locations including Al Rahba, Al Shamkha, Al Falah, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Yas Bay and Emirates Palace.
The wider Eid Al Etihad programme also includes community celebrations across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, giving residents more opportunities to take part in the national festivities.
Here is a location-wise guide to the confirmed fireworks schedule and other celebration areas.
Residents in several Abu Dhabi neighbourhoods can catch the first scheduled displays on Saturday, November 28.
All four shows are set to begin at 8.30pm.
Al Rahba: Al Rahba Square
Al Shamkha: Open sandy area near Al Shamkha Municipal Service Centre
Al Riyadh City: Open sandy area near Al Riyadh School
Al Falah: Al Falah City
More displays are scheduled for Tuesday, December 1, with shows beginning at 9pm.
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Corniche
ADNEC: Abu Dhabi International Boat Show venue
Al Ain: A location listed in the police notice as 'Al Ain Oleft' — check the official location name before travelling
The main Eid Al Etihad date will bring more fireworks across Abu Dhabi, Yas Island and Al Dhafra.
The displays are scheduled to start at 9pm.
Yas Island: Yas Bay
Abu Dhabi: Emirates Palace
Al Dhafra: Madinat Zayed
Al Mirfa: Bab Al Nojoum Camp, Al Mugheirah
Al Dhafra: Ghayathi City
Beyond the fireworks, community celebrations for the 55th Eid Al Etihad are planned across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.
In Abu Dhabi, activities will take place in Khalifa City, Al Falah City and Al Shamkhah City, as well as at Majalis Abu Dhabi.
Public Park in Madinat Zayed
Al Ghayathi
Majlis Mohammad Al Falahi Al Yasi
Majlis Al Ain Museum
Majlis Al Masoudi
Majlis Mezyad
Majlis Al Qua'a
These are community celebration locations; separate fireworks timings have not been provided for all of them.
Residents looking for more National Day entertainment can also head to the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba.
The festival is scheduled to host fireworks every evening from December 1 to 5, with displays beginning at 10pm. Visitors can watch from inside the festival grounds with a paid entry ticket.
The five-day programme gives families several opportunities to enjoy the displays alongside the festival's cultural activities.
The 55th Eid Al Etihad celebrations are taking place under the theme 'Belonging in Unity'.
The national programme invites everyone who calls the UAE home to take part in events and community activities across all seven emirates throughout November and December.
The theme highlights personal journeys, shared memories and cultural heritage, celebrating the sense of belonging and national identity that connects communities across the UAE.
If you are planning to watch the fireworks, check the exact display location before setting off, particularly where the notice specifies an open sandy area rather than a named venue. Allow extra time for traffic and follow any directions issued by Abu Dhabi Police.
With displays scheduled across the capital, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, residents have several opportunities to celebrate the UAE's 55th Eid Al Etihad with family and friends.