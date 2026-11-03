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Dubai Industrial City launches fitness hub for Dubai Fitness Challenge

Eight days of fitness activities bring Dubai Fitness Challenge to industrial workers

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Dubai Industrial City launches fitness hub for Dubai Fitness Challenge

Dubai Industrial City has launched a dedicated fitness hub for its workforce community as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 2026, bringing a range of sporting activities and wellness sessions directly to one of the emirate's major industrial districts.

The initiative aims to encourage employees and members of the wider industrial community to embrace a more active lifestyle while taking part in Dubai's annual citywide fitness movement.

Dubai Industrial City, part of TECOM Group and one of the region's leading manufacturing and logistics hubs, has introduced the programme to make fitness activities more accessible to people working across the district.

The eight-day initiative kicked off with a two-kilometre community fitness walk, bringing participants together for an active start to the programme.

The opening event also featured group warm-up sessions, helping participants prepare for the activities ahead while setting the tone for a week focused on health, exercise and community engagement.

Throughout the programme, the dedicated fitness hub will host a variety of daily sessions designed to appeal to different interests and fitness levels.

Among the activities on offer are yoga classes, Zumba sessions and Fit & Flex workouts, giving participants the opportunity to try different forms of exercise in a welcoming community environment.

The programme will conclude on Sunday November 8, with a football tournament finale featuring eight teams competing for the title.

The football competition will provide a sporting conclusion to the week, bringing together members of the industrial community through teamwork and friendly competition.

The initiative forms part of the wider Dubai Fitness Challenge, which encourages residents and visitors across the emirate to prioritise physical activity and incorporate regular exercise into their daily routines.

By establishing a fitness hub within the industrial community, Dubai Industrial City is helping extend the reach of the challenge beyond traditional sporting venues and into the workplace.

The programme also highlights the role of community-focused initiatives in encouraging healthier lifestyles, strengthening connections between employees and making physical activity a more accessible part of everyday life in Dubai.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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