Dubai food innovation hub wins top UAE industry award

Agreements for 17 new filling lines highlight growing investment in food manufacturing
Dubai: Dubai’s growing position as a regional centre for food innovation and manufacturing has received fresh recognition, with a Dubai-based innovation hub winning a major UAE industry award as new agreements for 17 production lines signal continued investment in the food and beverage sector.
Global packaging solutions provider SIG secured agreements for 17 new filling lines during Gulfood Manufacturing 2026, held at Dubai World Trade Centre from November 3 to 5. The company also received the UAE Industrial Excellence Award for its Product Innovation & Application Hub in Dubai Silicon Oasis.
The new filling lines will support food and beverage production across India, the Middle East and Africa, covering aseptic cartons, spouted pouches and bag-in-box packaging.
The agreements reflect growing investment by manufacturers seeking to expand production capacity, introduce new products and strengthen regional supply chains.
SIG’s Product Innovation & Application Hub, established in 2021 at its regional headquarters in Dubai Silicon Oasis, received the award for its contribution to strengthening local manufacturing capabilities.
The facility helps food manufacturers, startups and entrepreneurs develop products, test recipes and explore packaging technologies before investing in full-scale commercial production.
Combining food processing expertise, product development facilities and aseptic test-filling capabilities, the hub enables businesses to produce small test batches, assess packaging solutions and reduce development risks.
Anne Erkens, CEO of SIG, said the agreements demonstrated growing demand for advanced production technologies. “Our success at Gulfood Manufacturing is particularly significant because it reaches across SIG’s full portfolio. It reflects both the breadth of our offering and the strength of our customer relationships,” she added.
Abdelghany Eladib, President and General Manager for India, the Middle East and Africa at SIG, said innovation was essential for manufacturers seeking to respond to changing consumer preferences.
“A filling line gives manufacturers the capacity to produce, but innovation is what allows them to develop the right products for the market,” he said.
He added that the Dubai hub helped manufacturers transform product ideas into commercially viable solutions through technology, expertise and collaboration.
“The investment we’re seeing in local food and beverage manufacturing is a clear indication of the region’s growth potential,” Eladib said.
SIG also unveiled six ready-to-drink beverage concepts developed by its Dubai-based innovation specialists. The concepts cover functional nutrition, protein-rich beverages, hydration products and indulgent flavours, reflecting evolving consumer demand.
SIG has participated in Gulfood Manufacturing for more than 13 years.
Held under the theme Powering Food Security Through Manufacturing Innovation, the 2026 exhibition highlighted technologies aimed at strengthening food security, improving manufacturing efficiency and supporting regional industrial growth.