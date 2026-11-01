Nad Zabeel aims to advance research in vital sectors shaping the future of human life
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday announced the launch of the Dubai Future Research Hub, named Nad Zabeel, which aims to attract 30,000 researchers and specialists to help develop vital sectors shaping the future of human life.
In a post on his X account, Sheikh Mohammed emphasised that the future must be actively shaped rather than passively awaited, stressing that nations face challenges not because of the rapid pace of change, but because they are slow to prepare for it.
“Life has taught me that the future is not something we wait for, but something we create. The challenges facing nations are not caused by the rapid pace of future developments, but by the slow pace of preparing for and thinking about them,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
“Today, we are launching the Dubai Future Research Hub, which we have named ‘Nad Zabeel’.”
He said the hub aims to attract 30,000 researchers and specialists who will benefit from its services to advance the development of vital future sectors closely linked to human life.
“Nad Zabeel will complete our strategic ecosystem for institutionalising the creation of the future,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
“It will join the Dubai Future Foundation, the Museum of the Future, the Dubai Future Academy and other institutions to collectively create the world's best environment for anticipating, preparing for and shaping the future.”
The initiative forms part of Dubai's efforts to strengthen its future-focused research ecosystem and bring together expertise to support the development of sectors that will influence people's lives in the years ahead.