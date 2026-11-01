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Sheikh Mohammed launches Dubai Future Research Hub to attract 30,000 specialists

Nad Zabeel aims to advance research in vital sectors shaping the future of human life

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Nad Zabeel aims to attract 30,000 researchers and specialists who will benefit from its services to advance the development of vital future sectors closely linked to human life.
Nad Zabeel aims to attract 30,000 researchers and specialists who will benefit from its services to advance the development of vital future sectors closely linked to human life.
X/@HHShkMohd

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday announced the launch of the Dubai Future Research Hub, named Nad Zabeel, which aims to attract 30,000 researchers and specialists to help develop vital sectors shaping the future of human life.

In a post on his X account, Sheikh Mohammed emphasised that the future must be actively shaped rather than passively awaited, stressing that nations face challenges not because of the rapid pace of change, but because they are slow to prepare for it.

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“Life has taught me that the future is not something we wait for, but something we create. The challenges facing nations are not caused by the rapid pace of future developments, but by the slow pace of preparing for and thinking about them,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“Today, we are launching the Dubai Future Research Hub, which we have named ‘Nad Zabeel’.”

He said the hub aims to attract 30,000 researchers and specialists who will benefit from its services to advance the development of vital future sectors closely linked to human life.

“Nad Zabeel will complete our strategic ecosystem for institutionalising the creation of the future,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“It will join the Dubai Future Foundation, the Museum of the Future, the Dubai Future Academy and other institutions to collectively create the world's best environment for anticipating, preparing for and shaping the future.”

The initiative forms part of Dubai's efforts to strengthen its future-focused research ecosystem and bring together expertise to support the development of sectors that will influence people's lives in the years ahead.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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