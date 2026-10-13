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Oman launches OMR5.8 million tourism development on Masirah Island

Spanning 60,000 square metres, project will feature villas, chalets, leisure facilities

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The OMR5.8 million tourism and commercial project on Masirah Island will feature lodges, villas, a traditional souq and leisure facilities to boost local economy and attract global visitors
The OMR5.8 million tourism and commercial project on Masirah Island will feature lodges, villas, a traditional souq and leisure facilities to boost local economy and attract global visitors
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Dubai: Oman has laid the foundation stone for a major tourism and commercial development worth OMR5.775 million on Masirah Island, as the Sultanate steps up efforts to attract investment and strengthen its tourism infrastructure.

The project, being developed by United Real Estate Company in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate, will span approximately 60,000 square metres, combining tourist accommodation, retail outlets, recreational facilities and commercial services, the Oman News Agency (ONA) reported.

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The development will feature a 20-room tourist lodge, more than 40 villas and chalets, a traditional souq and a multipurpose hall, alongside landscaped gardens, green spaces and pedestrian walkways.

Designed to capitalise on Masirah Island's natural beauty and cultural heritage, the project aims to diversify the governorate's tourism offerings and establish new attractions for domestic and international visitors.

The development is also expected to stimulate economic activity by creating commercial and marketing opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises, entrepreneurs and home-based businesses.

According to ONA, the investment forms part of wider efforts to position South Al Sharqiyah as an attractive destination for tourism and commercial investment, while making greater use of the region's natural, cultural and heritage assets.

The project is expected to contribute to the local economy by expanding tourism services, encouraging private-sector participation and supporting sustainable development on the island.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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