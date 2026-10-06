Projects in Qurum, Muttrah, Seeb and Qurayyat target tourism and leisure investment
Dubai: Oman has unveiled 12 development opportunities in Muscat, including four major waterfront projects, as Oman seeks to attract private investment into tourism, leisure, commercial facilities and public spaces.
This was announced by the Muscat Municipality, which said the opportunities would be showcased at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning’s Urban October 2026 event and offered to investors on long-term investment terms. The waterfront projects cover Qurum, Muttrah, Seeb and Qurayyat.
The Qurum project spans more than 1 million square metres, linking the Nature Park, protected mangroves and Beach Road. Plans include a 1.6km promenade, kiosks, seafront cafés and a seasonal market.
In Muttrah, plans near the historic port include commercial buildings, parking, public spaces, craft and food markets and a small hotel.
Studies are also under way for a promenade along Seeb’s 10km public beach, with potential attractions including restaurants, water sports and family entertainment. In Qurayyat, 169,150 square metres of coastal land has been earmarked for a public park.
Farid Khalfan Al Rjebi, investment adviser at Muscat Municipality, said designated uses for the sites had been aligned with market demand, with designs for several projects already in well advanced stages.
“The next step is for developers and operators to move these projects forward,” he said.
Among the other opportunities is Al Thalath, near Mall of Oman, which the municipality described as the most advanced project in the portfolio. The completed design features a four-star, 220-room hotel and 10,100 square metres of leasable office space.
The project, which won the municipality’s first international architectural competition, is awaiting an investor to finance construction.
Another development, Bousher Dunes, is planned as a 54,175-square-metre leisure destination featuring off-road activities, a 600-seat open-air theatre, a visitor centre, restaurant, food trucks and retail outlets.
The remaining six sites have designated uses but no completed designs, giving investors scope to develop their own proposals.
The municipality said the investment drive supports Oman Vision 2040 objectives to expand private-sector participation and attract foreign investment.