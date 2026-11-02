UAEU at 50: Celebrating five decades of pioneering national development and progress
The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), the country’s first and oldest national university, has been at the heart of the UAE’s higher education journey since its establishment in 1976.
Founded by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Founding Father, the university was established to develop national talent, expand access to higher education and prepare graduates to contribute to the country’s development.
UAEU welcomed its first students in 1977, beginning the 1977–78 academic year with 502 students across four faculties: Arts, Science, Education, and Administrative and Political Science.
The university expanded its academic offerings by establishing Sharia and Law in 1978, followed by Agricultural Sciences and Engineering in 1980. The College of Medicine and Health Sciences opened in 1986.
UAEU’s first graduating class completed its studies in 1981, comprising 242 students — 192 men and 50 women — marking an important milestone in the development of higher education in the country.
Over five decades, UAEU has expanded opportunities for male and female students across a wide range of disciplines.
According to the university’s official statistics, UAEU had 17,722 enrolled students in the second semester of 2025, including 16,240 undergraduates and 1,482 postgraduate students.
Women accounted for 12,643 students, or 71 per cent of the total, while men accounted for 5,079 students, or 29 per cent.
The university comprises nine colleges covering agriculture and veterinary medicine, business and economics, education, engineering, humanities and social sciences, information technology, law, medicine and health sciences, and science.
UAEU entered a new phase of development with its purpose-built Al Ain campus, developed to support its growing academic and research activities. The campus covers approximately 80 hectares and features modern classrooms, specialised laboratories, research centres and advanced information technology infrastructure.
Over the years, the university has strengthened its postgraduate education and research capabilities. It established its first master’s degree programme in environmental sciences in 1991 and introduced its first PhD programme in 2009.
UAEU’s research spans medicine, engineering, artificial intelligence, sustainability, and other fields aligned with the UAE’s development priorities.
In July 2026, the university reported publishing more than 1,000 artificial intelligence research papers over the preceding five years, with more than 2,200 students enrolled in majors related to AI and digital technologies.
The university also announced in July 2026 that it had surpassed 400 granted patents worldwide, reflecting its efforts to translate research into practical applications.
In 2026, UAEU marked 50 years since its establishment. From 502 students to a university with nine colleges and a growing research portfolio, its development reflects the UAE’s long-term investment in education and knowledge.
Today, the country’s oldest national university remains central to Al Ain’s identity and the UAE’s higher education landscape, continuing its mission to prepare graduates and advance research and innovation.