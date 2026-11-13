Al Jahili Fort: A timeless legacy of authority and heritage in Al Ain

The courtyard is arranged around three wings. The north wing houses a permanent exhibition of black-and-white photographs by the explorer Wilfred Thesiger, titled “Bin London and Freedom of the Desert”. Thesiger, with Emirati and Omani companions, twice crossed the Empty Quarter, the world’s largest sand desert, in the 1940s. The west wing hosts temporary exhibitions. The south wing holds an information centre for the fort and for Al Ain, as well as a bookshop and a majlis.