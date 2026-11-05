Dubai centre says it hosts three times as many wealth managers as other financial hubs
Dubai: The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) now hosts more than 600 wealth and asset management firms. The centre says that is three times the number of comparable firms in other financial centres in the market.
The financial centre disclosed the figure on the third day of the inaugural Dubai Future Finance Week. The event runs under the patronage of Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and President of DIFC.
The milestone supports the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). The plan aims to place Dubai among the world’s top four global financial centres.
As part of the event was the Future Islamic Finance Forum, which drew more than 1,000 senior stakeholders from over 50 countries. The participants discussed cross-border liquidity, regulatory alignment and values-aligned capital deployment.
DIFC points to an industry projected to reach $9.31 trillion globally by 2030. And its sees Islamic fintech expanding toward $180 billion in 2026.
DIFC also unveiled initiatives on talent and technology. DIFC Academy launched learning pathways through its Centre for Global Islamic Finance, targeting more than 3,000 learners by 2031. Programmes will run from beginner to advanced levels with academic and industry partners.
Global private banks and wealth managers have kept building in the centre. J.P. Morgan Private Bank opened a DIFC branch on November 2, regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority. The bank more than tripled its Dubai-based private banking team over the past 12 months to prepare for the authorisation.
Julius Baer has operated in DIFC since 2004. The Swiss bank manages close to Dh2.51 trillion in client assets at the end of June. UBS runs a Dubai wealth platform that now handles former Credit Suisse private banking activity. Pictet upgraded from a representative office to a full DIFC branch.
Janus Henderson Investors, Prospera Wealth Management and RV Capital Management were among the firms that set up in the first quarter of 2026. DIFC registered 775 new companies in those three months, 62 per cent more than a year earlier.
Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer of DIFC Authority, framed the week around cooperation. “The future of finance will be shaped through collaboration between the global institutions, investors, policymakers and industry leaders who are driving change across our sector."
He added that "DIFC has an important role to play in turning that dialogue into progress by connecting global expertise, capital and opportunity,” he said.