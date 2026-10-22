UAE regulator reviews AIX Financial’s activities after missing payouts

Dubai: The UAE’s Capital Market Authority (CMA) is reviewing the activities of AIX Financial Consultations after receiving information about the company, the regulator said in a statement.

AIX Secure SPV Ltd, a linked Cayman Islands investment issuer, said in September that it was taking steps to restructure investments affected by market volatility. It maintained that most products remained unaffected and that it continued to meet its obligations under them.

“The Authority will communicate any relevant updates through official channels,” it said, urging the public and market participants to rely on authorised sources for verified information.

The authority did not detail the information it had received or announce findings in the statement. It said its oversight protocols require confidentiality during active reviews to ensure a fair and impartial assessment of the facts.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.