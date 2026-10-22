UAE regulator reviews AIX Financial’s activities after missing payouts

Capital Market Authority says review is underway, with updates through official channels
Dubai: The UAE’s Capital Market Authority (CMA) is reviewing the activities of AIX Financial Consultations after receiving information about the company, the regulator said in a statement.
The announcement follows reports of delayed and missing investment payouts linked to Dubai-based AIX Investment Group and recovery claims brought by investors.
The CMA said it was conducting a “thorough review in accordance with its regulatory mandate and applicable legal procedures”.
The authority did not detail the information it had received or announce findings in the statement. It said its oversight protocols require confidentiality during active reviews to ensure a fair and impartial assessment of the facts.
“The Authority will communicate any relevant updates through official channels,” it said, urging the public and market participants to rely on authorised sources for verified information.
The regulator reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining orderly, transparent and well-regulated UAE capital markets while protecting investors through measured and objective oversight.
The review adds a regulatory development to the payment dispute. The Financial Times previously reported individual recovery claims for $2 million and $8 million, citing court documents.
AIX Secure SPV Ltd, a linked Cayman Islands investment issuer, said in September that it was taking steps to restructure investments affected by market volatility. It maintained that most products remained unaffected and that it continued to meet its obligations under them.
The CMA’s statement names AIX Financial Consultations as the subject of its review.