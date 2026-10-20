AIX investors seek $10 million over missing payments amid restructuring

Investors seek about $10 million in court claims; firm says most products stay unaffected
Dubai: Investors are pursuing court claims over delayed and missing payouts linked to Dubai-based AIX Investment Group, according to the DIFC Courts’ public registry and reports by overseas financial publications.
AIX Secure SPV Ltd, a linked Cayman Islands entity that issues fixed-income debt products, said late last month that it was taking steps to restructure investments affected by market volatility.
“The majority of AIX's products and their underlying investments have not been affected, and AIX continues to meet its obligations to investors under them,” the company said.
Investors have filed recovery claims totalling about $10 million, comprising individual claims for $2 million and $8 million, according to court documents cited by the Financial Times. Separate coverage by Swiss financial news website Inside Paradeplatz identified Dubai resident and Swiss national Adel Abdel-Latif as a claimant seeking $7.9 million.
The Dubai International Financial Centre Courts’ public registry also lists an active case brought by Carl Marcus Detloff against AIX Secure SPV Ltd. The case, CFI-100-2026, was filed on August 12, 2026.
Gulf News has contacted the DIFC Courts for comment and is awaiting a response.
In its September 26 statement, published on AIX Investment Group’s website, AIX Secure SPV said geopolitical uncertainty and global market volatility had affected valuations and investment realisation cycles within a limited part of its offering.
“AIX's management remains in place and actively engaged,” it said. The company added that it had appointed international law firms and financial and restructuring advisers, including to support communications with relevant authorities.
Restructuring measures were proceeding under management’s direct oversight and remained subject to applicable approvals.
“The aim is to protect value, maintain stability and determine the most appropriate path forward for affected investors,” it said.
AIX’s published product pages document some of the returns offered to investors.
Its AIX Property Secure page advertises a “14.4% fixed annual return”, quarterly rental payments and a three-year property rental agreement. It also describes property registration in the investor’s name and a buyback after three years. The page identifies the product as structured under AIX International Properties LLC.
Separate documentation names Cayman Islands-incorporated AIX Secure SPV Ltd as the issuer of a fixed-income debt note, with Dubai-based AIX Financial Consultation LLC acting as distributor.
The note targets professional and corporate investors and offers regular fixed coupon payments — scheduled investment income. Its documentation states that coupon rates do not change with market conditions.
It also says the issuer provides no secondary market or liquidity, although investors can transfer the note privately to a third party.
The FT reported advertised annual returns of up to 30 per cent. Former employees and investors told the newspaper that payments became delayed or stopped while AIX continued accepting new deposits.
Those sources also described trading across foreign exchange, commodities and digital assets, alongside adviser commissions and referral incentives used to attract investment.
An August court claim described payment performance as “delayed, irregular and opaque”, according to the newspaper. It also cited a partner at Nadya Ahmed Hasan Advocates & Legal Consultants, representing six claimants, who said the goal was “for everyone to get their money back”.
In updates sent to investors under the heading “Update on Our Path Back to Normalcy”, AIX acknowledged payment delays and promised “a clear way forward”, the FT reported. Several clients told the newspaper that AIX had attributed payment problems to compliance and liquidity issues.
AIX has also proposed a longer repayment timetable, according to the FT’s October 20 report. One court-led restructuring option presented to clients envisaged repayment of their original investment in January 2031.
The same report said the group had sold its motor-racing team and was using properties and a private jet as collateral to raise funds. It also described an investor’s petition to wind up the Cayman-based division.
Financial investigation publication OffshoreAlert separately reported a petition seeking AIX Secure SPV Ltd’s liquidation on alleged insolvency grounds.
A winding-up petition asks a court to place an entity into liquidation. Its filing does not mean liquidation has been ordered or establish how much investors will recover.
The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority issued a public notice on September 14 after receiving complaints about references to AIX Secure SPV Ltd’s purported regulatory status.
CIMA said the company had never been registered, licensed, regulated or otherwise authorised by it to conduct securities investment business in or from the Cayman Islands.
It directed people with concerns or complaints to financial crime or regulatory enforcement authorities in their respective jurisdictions. The notice addresses the entity’s regulatory status, rather than determining liability in investors’ payment claims.