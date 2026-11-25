IUX, a leading global multi-asset broker, today announced that it has successfully acquired a regulatory license from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) of the United Arab Emirates. Secured through its regional registered entity, IUX Mena Financial Consultation L.L.C, this milestone officially marks a major step in its expansion across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This strategic acquisition aligns with IUX’s global expansion plan and underscores the company’s commitment to adhering to the highest international regulatory standards.