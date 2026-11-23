Finance professionals shift focus to predictive analysis and decision-making with AI
United Arab Emirates: Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming finance functions, shifting professionals from routine reporting and compliance towards strategic planning, predictive analysis and faster decision-making. Over the next three to five years, this transition is expected to expand finance’s influence within organisations while maintaining accountability and reporting integrity.
Research by Deloitte and the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) indicates that controllership responsibilities are evolving beyond traditional compliance functions towards strategic insights and business decision support.
“AI is changing the scope of finance, creating opportunities for professionals to contribute more directly to strategic decision-making. However, the value of these technologies depends on more than automation. Finance teams need strong analytical capabilities, the judgement to challenge automated outputs, and the ability to translate financial evidence into actionable insights while maintaining accountability and reporting integrity,” said Dr. Brigitte de Graaff, FMAA, CMA, CSCA, IMA Global Board Chair.
IMA’s expanded Management Accounting Competency Framework identifies data literacy, predictive analytics, cybersecurity, ethical technology use, strategic planning and leadership as essential capabilities for finance professionals navigating technological change.
However, organisational challenges remain significant. IMA’s Management Accounting Competency Index identifies prioritisation as the leading execution barrier, cited by 32 percent of respondents, followed by talent and resource limitations at 27 percent. Technology-stack limitations account for less than 4 percent, highlighting the importance of workforce readiness and operational discipline.
For UAE businesses, AI-enabled finance functions could strengthen resilience against commodity-price fluctuations, logistics costs and currency volatility through improved scenario planning, liquidity monitoring and risk reporting.
AI adoption is also expected to accelerate across financial close, reconciliation and exception management. Automated transaction matching, anomaly detection and exception reporting could reduce manual workloads while improving financial controls and reporting efficiency.
Nevertheless, human oversight remains essential. IMA emphasises ethical technology use, data privacy, internal controls and professional judgement, particularly when AI supports financial reporting, risk assessments and resource allocation.
To address emerging skills gaps, IMA supports professional development through its ten-domain Competency Framework, Certified Management Accountant (CMA) certification, AI in Finance and Applied Business Intelligence micro-credentials, and continuing education.
Deloitte–IMA research also highlights gaps in talent pipelines and professional development programmes, reinforcing the need for structured competency assessments, role-specific training and measurable workforce development.
As AI adoption accelerates, finance professionals who combine technological fluency with analytical expertise, commercial understanding, ethical judgement are expected to play an increasingly strategic role.