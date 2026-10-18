GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS

UAE ranks No. 1 globally among emerging family office destinations

DIFC recorded 1,408 family-related entities by the end of June 2026, up 36% year on year

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE ranks No. 1 globally among emerging family office destinations

The UAE has topped the global ranking of emerging destinations for family offices, scoring 74 points in the overall index, according to the Best Global Destinations for Family Offices report published by the Global Intelligence Unit of Global Citizen Solutions.

The UAE achieved a perfect score of 100 in both regulation and taxation, alongside 78 points in the financial ecosystem category — the highest score among emerging destinations.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The performance reflects the UAE’s attractive regulatory and tax environment, its increasingly sophisticated financial infrastructure, and the expansion of specialised services catering to the needs of ultra-high-net-worth families in managing their assets and investments and planning intergenerational wealth transfers.

Qatar ranked second among emerging markets, followed by India in third place, Malaysia in fourth and Italy in fifth.

Dubai records 1,408 family-related entities

The report revealed that the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) had recorded 1,408 family-related entities by the end of June 2026, representing year-on-year growth of 36%. The increase highlights the accelerating establishment and expansion of family office-related activities in the emirate.

The report noted that the UAE benefits from specialised regulatory frameworks, including the DIFC’s Family Arrangements Regulations and the frameworks in place at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). These provide a legal environment designed to meet the specific needs of family wealth structures.

The country’s tax regime further enhances its appeal, with no personal income tax and a statutory rate of zero on wealth transfers to the next generation, according to the report.

Dubai ranks seventh globally among financial centres

The report also highlighted Dubai’s seventh-place ranking among global financial centres in the 2026 Z/Yen Partners classification, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a destination for wealth management and specialised financial services.

It explained that the UAE’s classification as an emerging destination does not necessarily reflect the relative maturity of its financial ecosystem. Rather, it stems from the report’s methodology, which distinguishes between centres that have developed regulatory frameworks specifically to attract the family office industry and those where the industry evolved historically before specialised frameworks were introduced.

The DIFC was established in 2004 and introduced a regulatory framework for family offices in 2008, at an early stage in the development of the industry in the region. 

Global trends in family offices

On global trends, the report cited the UBS Global Family Office Report 2026, which found that 88% of family offices hold investable financial assets in two or more countries, reflecting the growing importance of geographic diversification and resilience.

Patricia Casaburi, founder and CEO of Global Citizen Solutions, said cross-border mobility had become an integral part of family offices’ diversification strategies rather than a separate consideration.

She explained that the factors prompting families to distribute their assets across multiple countries also applied to decisions concerning the residence and legal status of family members.

João Pacheco, the company’s head of institutional client relations, added that families were increasingly diversifying their citizenship options alongside their assets, with decisions in both areas now being made in an interconnected manner.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Employers are required to submit a report when a domestic worker leaves work without their knowledge and they are unable to establish the worker's whereabouts or contact them.

How to report an absent domestic worker in UAE?

1m read
A gas station sign lies on the ground after Hurricane Isaias knocked it over as it passed through the area on October 10, 2026, in Destin, Florida.

Hurricane Isaias triggers widespread power cuts in US

3m read
Mamitha Baiju and Nivin Pauly in Bethlehem Kudumba Unit

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit hits Rs 330 crore; Fahadh reacts

2m read
The first campaign covers 3,222 vehicles and involves a software update to the engine electronic control unit.

Nearly 7,000 Lexus vehicles are recalled across the UAE

1m read