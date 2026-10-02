FP Trading establishes new office in Dubai with CMA license

New Dubai hub positions FP Trading for growth in UAE and MENA financial markets
FP Trading, a global online broker with a growing footprint across multiple regions, has officially opened a new onshore office in Dubai. The move follows the company's receipt of a Category 5 licence from the UAE's Capital Market Authority (CMA), and it represents one of the most significant steps yet in FP Trading's Middle East growth strategy.
With this development, the company shifts from serving the region remotely to operating directly within it, backed by local licensing and a physical presence on the ground.
The decision to open a fully staffed, onshore office in Dubai did not happen overnight. It reflects months of planning around regulatory approval, market research, and an internal recognition that the UAE has become too important a market to serve from a distance.
Rather than continuing to support clients and partners in the region remotely, FP Trading will now operate from a local base in Dubai, allowing the company to respond to market needs in real time, build direct relationships with clients and partners, and establish the kind of on-the-ground presence that is increasingly expected in a region where financial services are expanding rapidly.
The new Dubai office has been designed to serve as more than just a local branch. It will function as FP Trading's regional hub for the UAE and the broader Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market, covering everything from partner relationship management to client support and market education.
Staff based in Dubai will be responsible for maintaining day to day contact with partners, handling client queries locally, and running educational initiatives aimed at helping traders in the region better understand the markets they are participating in.
For FP Trading, the choice of Dubai comes down to proximity and opportunity. The city puts the firm within easy reach of clients and partners across the Gulf, the wider Middle East, and beyond, while giving it a stable regulatory base to operate from.
An onshore office also means the team can build relationships in person, understand local market needs first hand, and support partners with the kind of responsiveness that a remote setup simply can't match.
Being physically present in the market allows the company to pick up on regional nuances, shifting client expectations, and competitive dynamics far more quickly than it could from an overseas headquarters.
Central to this expansion is the Category 5 licence granted by the CMA, which authorises FP Trading to carry out marketing, promotion, and introduction related activities within the UAE under a fully regulated framework.
This is a meaningful distinction from operating offshore. It allows the company to deal directly with clients and partners inside the country, market its services locally, and do so under the direct oversight of the UAE's financial regulator, rather than relying solely on cross-border arrangements.
For clients, this generally provides added assurance that the firm they are dealing with is subject to local regulatory standards and accountability, on top of whatever other regulatory approvals it holds across the markets where it operates globally.
For partners, including introducing brokers and affiliates, an onshore presence often translates into faster communication, more localised support, and a partner that understands regional market dynamics and client expectations at a deeper level than a remote operation typically could.
Commenting on the announcement, Narayan Joshi, General Manager at FP Trading, said the new office reflects the company's long term commitment to investing in the region. Being onshore, he explained, allows the firm to move faster, work more closely with partners, and demonstrate real, physical commitment to the market rather than operating at arm's length.
"This licence and our new Dubai office are an important step for FP Trading in the Middle East," said Narayan Joshi. "Being onshore means we can move faster, work closer with our partners, and back our growth in this region with real presence, not just a name on a page. It's about showing our clients and partners that we are here for the long run, not just passing through."
FP Trading's move mirrors a wider pattern taking shape across the trading and brokerage industry, as firms increasingly seek onshore licences and physical offices in Dubai to serve UAE and MENA clients directly.
The regulatory and competitive environment in the region has made it advantageous for brokers to move away from purely remote servicing models toward fully licensed, locally staffed operations.
This shift reflects both tightening regulatory expectations and the growing strategic importance of the UAE as a gateway to a much larger regional client base spanning the Gulf, the wider Middle East, and beyond.
With the Dubai office now open and the CMA licence secured, FP Trading is positioning itself for continued growth across the Middle East. The company has indicated that this expansion is part of a broader strategy to strengthen its regulatory footprint and deepen its regional relationships, alongside its existing licences and operations in other markets around the world.
As the UAE continues to cement its status as a global financial and trading hub, FP Trading's onshore presence in Dubai gives it a stronger platform from which to serve clients, support partners, and participate directly in the growth of one of the world's most dynamic financial markets.
For more information visit: www.fptrading.com