Binance launches Qafila 2026 as younger generations drive digital finance adoption

Qafila launches against a backdrop of growing digital financial participation in the region, as new Binance user data highlights the rising influence of Gen Z and broader adoption of digital financial services across MENA and Pakistan. Young users aged 18-29, representing the adult Gen Z demographic, account for 50 per cent of Binance’s user base across MENA and Pakistan, rising to 54 per cent in Pakistan, underscoring the important role of younger generations in shaping the region’s evolving digital financial landscape.

Eligible participants can take part in activities across Binance, including trading, Simple Earn and community referral activities, subject to the applicable market rules. A total reward pool of $1 million in USDC supports the experience, with tasks, eligibility and rewards varying by market and user.

With $1 million in USDC rewards, Qafila reflects Binance’s commitment to evolving alongside its community as users’ needs extend across trading, earning, payments, learning and access to global financial markets.

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and number of registered users, has launched Qafila 2026, a regional initiative bringing eligible users across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Pakistan together to celebrate its shared financial journey and explore a broader range of digital financial tools.

Growing engagement across ecosystem

Beyond demographic trends, Binance’s regional data also points to growing engagement across its ecosystem. More than half (52.9 per cent) of verified users across MENA and Pakistan have engaged with two or more Binance products, with the UAE recording the highest adoption rate at 69.3 per cent, followed by Bahrain at 57.2 per cent and Pakistan at 52.6 per cent. Spanning services and experiences from trading and earning, to payments, Binance Square and Binance Academy, the ecosystem reflects Binance’s expanding role beyond trading, bringing together financial tools, education and community engagement in one platform.

These trends reflect broader developments in digital financial participation across MENA. According to previous Binance Research, MENA is the fastest-growing region for stablecoin savings on Binance Earn, with its share of global stablecoin balances held through the platform increasing from 5.53 per cent to 9.21 per cent. The region’s share of global stablecoin trading volume on Binance also rose from 7 per cent in 2023 to 11 per cent in 2026, making it the fastest-growing region by trading-volume share over that period. The UAE accounts for the largest stablecoin holdings within MENA, highlighting the region’s growing adoption of digital assets for trading, holding value and earning rewards on eligible assets.

These regional developments sit within a wider shift in financial participation across emerging markets. Binance’s global platform data shows that 77 per cent of its users are based in emerging markets, up from 49 per cent in 2020.

Global Binance Research findings further highlight the role of a new generation of financial users. Gen Z accounts for 44 per cent of Binance Direct Stocks and bStocks users, while its share of new TradFi users rose from 41 per cent in January to 47 per cent in July 2026. The global findings highlight younger users’ participation in traditional financial markets through digital platforms, reinforcing the importance of access, choice and financial education.

All Finance on Binance

These evolving user needs reflect Binance’s vision of All Finance on Binance, bringing digital assets, traditional financial markets and everyday financial tools together in one ecosystem. Qafila brings this vision to life for eligible communities across the region through shared participation and access to locally available products and services.

“MENA and Pakistan are priority markets for Binance, where growing digital adoption is changing what users expect from financial services,” said Tarik Erk, Head of MENAT and Senior Executive Officer at Binance. “Our focus is to evolve alongside our community, bringing greater choice, practical utility and education into one ecosystem through our vision of All Finance on Binance. Qafila celebrates that community and the different ambitions driving its financial journey.”

Named after the concept of a caravan, Qafila draws on an idea familiar across Arabic- and Urdu-speaking communities: people moving forward together while pursuing their own ambitions. The initiative brings that shared purpose into a regional experience, connecting users across markets through participation, discovery and rewards.