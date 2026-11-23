India A captain criticised for his post-match comments after scoring a slow century
India A captain Tilak Varma has come under fire for his comments following the team's 48 run defeat to Pakistan Shaheens in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 in Doha on Sunday, November 22.
Tilak scored a century, but his 100 came off 149 balls as India were bowled out for 265 while chasing Pakistan's total of 313.
However, it was his assessment of the defeat that sparked criticism on social media, with several fans accusing him of blaming his teammates rather than taking responsibility for his own slow innings.
Speaking after the match, Tilak suggested India could have won if he had received more support from the other batters.
"If any other batsman could have given me support, then I could have finished the game," he said.
Tilak also praised Abhishek Sharma and Shahbaz Ahmed for their contributions but felt Shahbaz's dismissal came at a crucial stage.
He suggested that India could have completed the chase had Shahbaz stayed at the crease for another couple of overs.
However, Tilak insisted that winning the match mattered more to him than his individual performance.
His remarks did not go down well with several cricket fans, who questioned his approach during the chase.
Tilak scored just six runs from his first 36 deliveries, eventually reaching his century off 149 balls at a strike rate of 67.11.
One X user, NiiK (@ClassyNiiK), accused the captain of prioritising his century over the team's victory.
"Tilak Varma bottled a easy victory just to satisfy his obsession with scoring a century, and now he has the AUDACITY to blame his teammates!" the user wrote.
Sports journalist Vikrant Gupta also questioned the captain's remarks.
"More than the ‘Century’ the post-match comments will haunt Tilak Verma for a long time," he wrote on X.
Another user, Guddu (@nammu_92), questioned why Tilak was publicly criticising his teammates.
"Winning and loosing is a part of game but why throw your teammates under the bus. It is pathetic," the user wrote.
Meanwhile, an X user named BeyondThePitch questioned the batting approach of India's younger players.
The user argued that batters should be capable of rotating the strike through singles and doubles rather than relying heavily on boundaries, adding that Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Tilak were yet to master that aspect of batting.
Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar also questioned Tilak's cautious approach during the chase.
Speaking on Sony Sports Network, Bangar pointed out that Tilak managed just three runs from his first 25 deliveries.
He explained that such a slow start could put additional pressure on the batter at the other end, forcing them to take unnecessary risks.
India were reduced to 129 for six before Tilak and Shahbaz Ahmed added 112 runs for the seventh wicket.
Abhishek Sharma had earlier smashed 70 off 42 balls, while Shahbaz contributed 56 off 49 deliveries.
Despite the criticism, Tilak's century was his second consecutive hundred in the tournament, following his 107 against Nepal.
India will now face the UAE on Tuesday, November 24, with their semifinal hopes still alive.