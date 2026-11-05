'Your fittest players couldn't chase 120 against India': Pakistan's Azam Khan hits back at fitness critics

Pakistan wicketkeeper hits back at fitness critics over team's 2024 T20 World Cup failure
Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Azam Khan has hit back at critics over the team's disastrous 2024 T20 World Cup campaign, questioning why he was blamed when Pakistan's other players could not even chase 120 runs against arch rivals India.
Speaking on the Backward Point Podcast, the 28 year old expressed his frustration over the criticism he faced regarding his fitness and performance during the tournament.
"In the 2024 World Cup, everything was blamed on me. Dude, I played only one game and faced just one ball. How can you blame me for the entire World Cup?" Azam said.
He then took a dig at the criticism surrounding his fitness, pointing towards Pakistan's shocking batting collapse against India.
"All your fittest players didn't do anything either. You couldn't even chase 120 runs, yet you're talking about fitness and skills?"
Pakistan suffered a heartbreaking six run defeat against India in New York on June 9, 2024, despite being in a strong position to win.
After bowling India out for just 119, Pakistan appeared to be cruising towards victory.
They needed only 48 runs from the final eight overs with eight wickets remaining.
However, Jasprit Bumrah produced a brilliant spell, finishing with figures of 3/14 as Pakistan collapsed to 113/7 in 20 overs.
Mohammad Rizwan top scored with 31 off 44 balls, while Babar Azam managed just 13.
The defeat came just days after Pakistan's shocking Super Over loss to the USA.
Azam, meanwhile, featured in only the opening match against the USA, where he was dismissed for a golden duck.
He was dropped for the India clash and did not play another match in the tournament.
Pakistan eventually crashed out in the group stage, failing to qualify for the Super Eight.
Azam, who has frequently faced criticism over his fitness, believes it was unfair to blame him for the entire campaign when he played just one delivery.