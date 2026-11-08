Pakistan beat India by three wickets in U19 Asia Cup

Hamza Zahoor scores a brilliant century as Pakistan achieve 212-7 in 48.1 overs
Pakistan registered a memorable three-wicket victory over India in the U-19 Asia Cup, thanks to a brilliant century from Hamza Zahoor, who led a remarkable recovery to guide the Green Shirts to a successful chase.
Chasing a target of 209 runs, Pakistan reached 212-7 in 48.1 overs after overcoming a difficult position of 65-5. Zahoor remained unbeaten on 100 off 108 deliveries, smashing 10 boundaries and three sixes to secure the crucial victory.
Pakistan’s chase began poorly as Jahangir Bilal fell for five in the third over. Usman Khan, fresh from scoring a century against the UAE, managed only 16 before Abdul Qadir (20) departed, leaving Pakistan at 55-3.
India tightened their grip when captain Farhan Yousaf was dismissed for two, followed by Ahmed Hussain’s departure for eight. Pakistan were struggling at 65-5, but Zahoor and Hasnain Abbas Dar produced a remarkable turnaround.
The pair added 107 runs for the sixth wicket, bringing Pakistan back into contention. Abbas Dar scored a fighting 38 off 67 balls, while Zahoor reached his half-century before eventually completing a magnificent century. Although Abbas Dar and Mohammad Sayyam fell, Zahoor held his nerve to finish the chase.
Earlier, India were bowled out for 208 after being asked to bat first. Their innings got off to a disastrous start when Ali Raza dismissed captain Lakshya Raichandani for a duck. Raza later removed VK Vineeth, while Rizwanullah dismissed Yashbardhan Chauhan, reducing India to 22-3.
Niqab Shafiq added to India’s troubles by removing Aaryavir Sehwag (22) and Anvay Dravid (10), leaving them at 70-4.
However, Arjun Rajput and Manal Chauhan revived India’s innings with a 64-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Rajput produced an outstanding performance, scoring his maiden Youth ODI century with 107 off 85 balls, including 11 fours and five sixes.
Rizwanullah dismissed Chauhan and Rajput to halt India’s recovery. Ali Raza and Niqab Shafiq completed three-wicket hauls, while Mohammad Sayyam claimed the final wicket as India were dismissed for 208.