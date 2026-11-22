However, Varma found a willing partner in Shahbaz Ahmed as they repaired the innings and took India A to 241/7. Shahbaz got out in the 43rd over just when it looked like he and skipper Varma would script an unlikely miracle. Vipraj Nigam and Harshit Rana got out for zero each, and India's hopes were over but for the century by the skipper. Varma reached his century in 147 balls, hitting seven fours and one six, but in the end his heroics were not enough.