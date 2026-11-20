India calls for joint winners after Asia Cup final ends without play due to rain
The Indian blind cricket team did not attend the presentation ceremony of the Men's Asia Cup for the Blind 2026 after Pakistan were declared champions following a rain-affected final in Dhaka.
The final between India and Pakistan could not be completed because of rain. Pakistan were subsequently declared winners based on their superior run rate, with India finishing as runners-up.
However, the decision did not go down well with the Indian team, which believes both sides should have been recognised as joint winners since the final could not be played.
The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) expressed its disagreement with the decision, saying it believed the tournament regulations supported declaring both teams joint champions.
In a statement shared on social media, CABI said it had initially raised the matter with the World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC) Technical Committee. According to the Indian association, the committee had agreed that both teams should be declared joint winners.
CABI further claimed that the decision was subsequently changed, with the match referee announcing Pakistan as the sole winners based on the run rate.
The association said it was disappointed with the final outcome and maintained that India and Pakistan should share the title.
Indian captain T Durga Rao also explained the team's position in a video released by CABI.
He said the referee had informed the Indian side that Pakistan would be declared winners based on the run rate, a decision the team chose to contest. Rao said the Indian team believed joint winners should have been declared, citing previous instances where teams shared the title in similar circumstances.
The team decided not to participate in the presentation ceremony to mark its disagreement with the decision.
The incident has drawn attention to the tournament regulations and the process used to determine the winner when a final cannot be completed.
With inputs from ANI