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Tilak Varma celebrates India win with 'Boom Shaka' song and cheeky Instagram caption

'Pressure?' Tilak Varma drops 'Boom Shaka' on insta after heroics against New Zealand

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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India's Tilak Varma (R) and Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrate after winning the second Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and India at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on October 24, 2026.
India's Tilak Varma (R) and Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrate after winning the second Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and India at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on October 24, 2026.
AFP-SANKA VIDANAGAMA

Pressure?

That seemed to be Tilak Varma's message after playing a match winning knock against New Zealand in the second T20I at Christchurch on Saturday.

The Indian batter celebrated his unbeaten 51 off just 26 balls with a cheeky Instagram post, accompanied by the popular song 'Boom Shaka' by Indian rappers KR$NA and Dhanda Nyoliwala.

His caption was just one word: "Pressure?" accompanied by a cool button emoji.

And after what he had achieved at Hagley Oval, the caption seemed rather fitting.

Tilak Varma delivers under pressure

India were staring at defeat after collapsing to 112 for six while chasing New Zealand's 180 for five.

With 69 runs still needed and only four wickets remaining, the pressure was firmly on the visitors.

But Tilak had other plans.

The left hander joined forces with Nitish Kumar Reddy, and the pair produced an unbeaten 69 run partnership for the seventh wicket to turn the match around.

Tilak smashed six fours and a six during his 26 ball innings, while Reddy contributed an unbeaten 26 off just 13 deliveries.

India eventually reached 181 for six with one ball remaining, sealing a thrilling four wicket victory and taking a 2 to 0 lead in the five match series.

Tilak was deservedly named Player of the Match.

Why did Tilak choose 'Boom Shaka'?

Only he will know the real reason.

But let's guess.

Tilak's choice of music added another touch of swagger to his celebration.

'Boom Shaka', performed by KR$NA and Dhanda Nyoliwala, was released on April 28, 2026, through Kalamkaar Music.

Produced by Phenom and Hisab, the energetic hip hop track combines KR$NA's rap style with Dhanda Nyoliwala's distinctive Haryanvi influence.

The song's confident mood, combined with Tilak's one word caption, made for a fitting celebration after his heroics against New Zealand.

And perhaps that was the message he wanted to send.

When India needed someone to handle the pressure, Tilak stepped up and delivered.

His bat did the talking in Christchurch. His Instagram caption provided the perfect finishing touch.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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