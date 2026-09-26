Restrictions vary by road, with some routes closed to trucks around the clock
Dubai will begin enforcing restrictions on truck movements across roads in the emirate from October 1, 2026, under existing peak-hour traffic controls, with Emirates Road exempt from the decision.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority and Dubai Police announced the implementation of the restrictions as part of joint efforts to improve traffic flow and road safety while taking into account the requirements of the commercial transport and logistics sectors and maintaining the movement of goods across the emirate.
The RTA said the measure formed part of its continuing efforts to improve traffic management, reduce congestion on major roads and increase vehicle capacity on affected routes. The authority said the restrictions were also intended to reduce journey times and improve the efficiency of Dubai’s road network.
The RTA, in coordination with Dubai Police and other relevant authorities, will carry out an awareness campaign explaining the scope and timings of the restrictions to heavy-vehicle drivers, transport and freight companies and truck owners.
The campaign will also provide information about alternative routes and seek to ensure that drivers are aware of the restrictions before enforcement begins.
Truck drivers and transport and freight companies have been urged to comply with the restricted hours, use permitted alternative routes or head to designated truck rest areas during the ban periods.
The RTA also called on drivers to follow road signs and instructions and avoid unauthorised parking on major roads, in residential areas or in spaces not designated for parking, to avoid traffic violations and protect other road users.
Truck restrictions in Dubai vary according to the road, area and levels of congestion.
Some major roads are subject to a 24-hour restriction on truck movements, including Al Qudra Street, Meydan Street, all marine bridges and Airport Tunnel.
Other roads and areas are subject to restrictions for 16 hours a day, from 6am to 10pm. These include Sheikh Zayed Road and Beirut Street, as well as residential areas including Al Mizhar, Muhaisnah and Oud Al Muteena.
In urban areas including Airport Road, Oman Street and Damascus Street, trucks are prohibited during three daily peak periods.
The restrictions apply from 6.30am to 8.30am, 1pm to 3pm, and 5.30pm to 8pm.
The RTA said expanding Dubai’s network of truck rest areas was a key part of its efforts to manage heavy-vehicle movements during restricted periods.
The authority has recently completed 14 of 16 planned rest areas, distributed across six key locations, strategic roads and logistics areas in the emirate.
The roadside facilities were developed in partnership with the private sector.
The RTA has also expanded the capacity of seven truck rest areas by adding 364 parking spaces, an increase of 50 per cent, bringing the total capacity at those sites to 1,007 truck parking spaces.
It also plans to provide another four permanent truck rest areas in partnership with the private sector.
The facilities are intended to provide safe and organised locations for trucks to wait during restricted hours while reducing unauthorised parking on major roads and in residential and industrial areas.
More than 150,000 trucks use the rest areas each month, according to the RTA, while Dubai records about 400,000 truck journeys every day.
The rest areas include accommodation and rest facilities for drivers, prayer rooms, restaurants, shops and fuel stations.
The RTA said the facilities were designed to meet drivers’ needs during rest periods, reduce fatigue associated with long-distance driving and support the efficiency of goods movement in the emirate.
Truck drivers and transport and freight companies have been urged to use the facilities during restricted hours and plan their journeys in advance according to the applicable traffic restrictions.
Companies whose work requires truck movements during restricted periods in necessary cases can apply for a Right of Way Services permit, or ROWS, through the RTA website to avoid traffic violations.