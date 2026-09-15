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Dubai RTA to hold strategic drill at aerial taxi vertiport on September 16

Dubai vertiport drill to test emergency response and coordination

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Strategic exercise to assess readiness for Dubai’s future air taxi network
Strategic exercise to assess readiness for Dubai’s future air taxi network
RTA

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a strategic drill at the city’s Aerial Taxi Vertiport (VDX) on Wednesday, September 16.

The exercise will run from 9am to 12pm and will involve several government and emergency response entities.

According to the RTA advisory shared on social media, the drill will be conducted with the participation of the Dubai Resilience Centre, Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Defence and Dubai Ambulance, along with other relevant government entities.

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The exercise will bring together multiple agencies as part of a coordinated strategic drill at the aerial taxi facility.

What the drill means for residents

The RTA did not disclose details of the scenario being simulated and has not announced any changes to regular road or public transport services.

Residents and motorists in the vicinity of the vertiport may see an increased presence of emergency and government personnel during the exercise.

The drill is expected to help participating authorities assess coordination and operational readiness at the aerial taxi facility.

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