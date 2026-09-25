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RAKTA doubles accessible taxi fleet in Ras Al Khaimah

Fleet grows from two to four vehicles with enhanced safety features.

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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RAKTA expands its accessible taxi fleet from two vehicles to four.
RAKTA expands its accessible taxi fleet from two vehicles to four.
RAKTA

Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) has doubled its dedicated taxi fleet for People of Determination and senior citizens from two to four vehicles, expanding access to specialised transport services across the emirate.

The taxis are equipped with wheelchair lifts, secure wheelchair restraints and smart cameras to make journeys safer, more accessible and comfortable for passengers.

People wishing to use the People of Determination taxi service can request a vehicle through RAKTA’s Contact Centre by calling the toll-free number 8001700.

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The expansion is part of RAKTA’s efforts to strengthen the emirate’s inclusive transport network and provide mobility services tailored to the needs of People of Determination and senior citizens.

Wheelchair lifts and smart cameras

The dedicated taxis feature wheelchair lifts to assist passengers when boarding and leaving the vehicle. They are also fitted with restraints designed to keep wheelchairs securely in place throughout the journey.

Smart cameras have also been installed to enhance safety and support monitoring during trips.

Drivers assigned to the vehicles receive specialised training on interacting with People of Determination, helping them better understand passengers’ needs and provide appropriate assistance.

Mohammed Hashem Ismail, director of the Transport Licensing and Control Department at RAKTA, said the increase in the fleet was another step towards strengthening the emirate’s inclusive transport system.

“The increase in the People of Determination taxi fleet represents an additional step towards strengthening the inclusive transport system and expanding dedicated services for this segment of the community, while providing more suitable and convenient mobility options for customers,” he said.

“We continue to work on developing equipment and supporting services, as well as enhancing driver readiness, to ensure the delivery of a safe and reliable service that addresses their diverse needs and provides them with a comfortable mobility experience.”

Accessible public transport

The dedicated taxi service forms part of RAKTA’s wider public transport network. All public buses operating across Ras Al Khaimah are equipped to accommodate People of Determination and facilitate their mobility.

RAKTA also provides free travel on internal public buses to People of Determination through the dedicated Saqr Gold Card.

Senior citizens receive a 50 per cent discount on internal public bus services, making public transport more accessible and affordable for the group.

The authority said its wider efforts include developing supportive infrastructure and community facilities, improving dedicated vehicles and equipment, and enhancing the readiness of staff responsible for providing services to People of Determination and senior citizens.

The measures are aimed at ensuring safer and more comfortable journeys while expanding transport options for passengers with different mobility needs.

Those seeking to book a People of Determination taxi can contact RAKTA’s Contact Centre on 8001700.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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