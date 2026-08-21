New access directs motorists towards Town Square from the Emirates Road exit
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has completed a series of road improvements aimed at making it easier for residents and visitors to reach Town Square Dubai and improving traffic flow around the community.
The works include a new entrance to Town Square and the opening of a U-turn, providing motorists with additional access options and more direct journeys to and from the development.
The new access is located from Al Yalayis 2, with signage directing motorists towards Town Square Dubai.
The improvements also include access towards Town Square at the exit leading to Emirates Road, according to information released by the authority.
RTA said the changes were designed to facilitate access to the residential community, improve the movement of vehicles and make journeys more convenient for residents and visitors.