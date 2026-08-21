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Dubai RTA opens new Town Square access and U-turn to improve traffic flow

New access directs motorists towards Town Square from the Emirates Road exit

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
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The new access is located from Al Yalayis 2, with signage directing motorists towards Town Square Dubai.
The new access is located from Al Yalayis 2, with signage directing motorists towards Town Square Dubai.
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Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has completed a series of road improvements aimed at making it easier for residents and visitors to reach Town Square Dubai and improving traffic flow around the community.

The works include a new entrance to Town Square and the opening of a U-turn, providing motorists with additional access options and more direct journeys to and from the development.

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The new access is located from Al Yalayis 2, with signage directing motorists towards Town Square Dubai.

The improvements also include access towards Town Square at the exit leading to Emirates Road, according to information released by the authority.

RTA said the changes were designed to facilitate access to the residential community, improve the movement of vehicles and make journeys more convenient for residents and visitors.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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