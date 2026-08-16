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Dubai RTA expands Bus-On-Demand service to three new areas

RTA’s app-based shared buses now cover 20 Dubai neighbourhoods

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Flexible app bookings boost first- and last-mile links across the city
Flexible app bookings boost first- and last-mile links across the city

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has expanded its Bus-On-Demand service to three more areas, giving residents and visitors greater flexibility when travelling across the city.

The service has been extended to Al Satwa, Al Quoz and Mirdif, taking the total number of areas covered by the on-demand bus network to 20 across Dubai.

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What is the Bus-On-Demand service?

The app-based service allows passengers to book shared bus rides on demand, offering a convenient option for short-distance trips and improving connections within communities.

RTA said the expansion supports Dubai’s efforts to provide smarter, more flexible and accessible public transport solutions.

New areas added to the service

The latest expansion includes:

  • Al Satwa

  • Al Quoz

  • Mirdif

Flexible travel option

  • 20 areas covered: Bus-On-Demand service is now available across 20 locations in Dubai.

  • Flexible bookings: Passengers can request rides through the dedicated app.

  • Better connectivity: The service helps improve first- and last-mile connections within communities.

  • Convenient travel: Residents and visitors get another option for short-distance journeys.

  • Digital mobility: The service supports Dubai’s smart transport initiatives.

How to book a ride

Passengers can download the Bus-On-Demand app from the App Store or Google Play to book their rides.

Related Topics:
RTADubai

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