The initiative was organised to recognise the contribution of delivery riders, whose work has become an important part of daily life in Dubai as the delivery sector continues to expand.

The meals were provided by the UAE Food Bank in collaboration with Deliveroo and distributed at 23 locations at bus and metro stations.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has distributed meals to delivery riders at temporary rest areas across the emirate, offering support to workers who spend long hours on the roads, particularly during the summer heat.

Under the initiative, which runs from June 15 to September 15, work under direct sunlight and in open areas is prohibited from 12.30pm to 3pm, in line with directives from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

He said it also supports the UAE’s Midday Break initiative, which is designed to protect outdoor workers from heat-related risks during the summer.

Ahmed Mahboub, CEO of the Licensing Agency at RTA, said the initiative reflects the authority’s support for programmes aimed at improving the safety and wellbeing of delivery riders.

She said the programme also reflects the Food Bank’s wider efforts to support people in need, reduce food waste and encourage the responsible use of surplus food.

Manal Obaid bin Yaroof, Head of the Executive Team at the UAE Food Bank, said the organisation was pleased to support an initiative that recognises the efforts of workers who play an important role in the country’s economy and communities.

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