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RAKTA, Uber launch smart taxi booking in Ras Al Khaimah

RAKTA partners Uber to enhance smart mobility in Ras Al Khaimah

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Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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RAKTA, Uber launch smart taxi booking in Ras Al Khaimah
AFP

Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) has signed an agreement with Uber to introduce the Uber app in the emirate, strengthening the transport ecosystem and expanding smart mobility options for residents and visitors.

The agreement was signed at RAKTA headquarters by Eng. Esmaeel Hasan Al Blooshi, Director General of RAKTA, and Tala Nsouli, General Manager of Uber UAE, in the presence of senior officials from both sides.

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Under the agreement, users will be able to book taxis and limousines through the Uber app, with services available 24/7. The platform will also allow secure digital payments, offering a faster and more convenient travel experience.

Eng. Esmaeel Hasan Al Blooshi said the initiative supports RAKTA’s ongoing efforts to enhance transport services and adopt smart digital solutions in line with the emirate’s vision for a sustainable and integrated mobility system.

He added that the move marks a significant step forward for Ras Al Khaimah’s transport sector, improving operational efficiency and offering residents, tourists, and visitors more accessible transport options through digital platforms. He also noted that Ras Al Khaimah is among the few cities in the region to operate taxis via the Uber app, reflecting the emirate’s focus on innovation in mobility.

Tala Nsouli said the partnership represents an important milestone in advancing smart and sustainable mobility solutions in Ras Al Khaimah.

She added that integrating taxis and limousines into the Uber app will provide seamless access and greater choice for users, supporting ongoing digital transformation efforts in the transport sector.

The agreement forms part of RAKTA’s broader strategy to enhance transport services and keep pace with growing demand for public mobility in the emirate.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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