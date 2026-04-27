RAKTA partners Uber to enhance smart mobility in Ras Al Khaimah
Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) has signed an agreement with Uber to introduce the Uber app in the emirate, strengthening the transport ecosystem and expanding smart mobility options for residents and visitors.
The agreement was signed at RAKTA headquarters by Eng. Esmaeel Hasan Al Blooshi, Director General of RAKTA, and Tala Nsouli, General Manager of Uber UAE, in the presence of senior officials from both sides.
Under the agreement, users will be able to book taxis and limousines through the Uber app, with services available 24/7. The platform will also allow secure digital payments, offering a faster and more convenient travel experience.
Eng. Esmaeel Hasan Al Blooshi said the initiative supports RAKTA’s ongoing efforts to enhance transport services and adopt smart digital solutions in line with the emirate’s vision for a sustainable and integrated mobility system.
He added that the move marks a significant step forward for Ras Al Khaimah’s transport sector, improving operational efficiency and offering residents, tourists, and visitors more accessible transport options through digital platforms. He also noted that Ras Al Khaimah is among the few cities in the region to operate taxis via the Uber app, reflecting the emirate’s focus on innovation in mobility.
Tala Nsouli said the partnership represents an important milestone in advancing smart and sustainable mobility solutions in Ras Al Khaimah.
She added that integrating taxis and limousines into the Uber app will provide seamless access and greater choice for users, supporting ongoing digital transformation efforts in the transport sector.
The agreement forms part of RAKTA’s broader strategy to enhance transport services and keep pace with growing demand for public mobility in the emirate.