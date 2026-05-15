Yasmina Midi review: A smart speaker that actually feels family-friendly

Compact, bilingual and easy to use, the speaker fits naturally into family life
One of the first things that stood out while using the Yasmina Midi was how naturally it handled Khaleeji Arabic alongside English. The bilingual support feels smooth and practical, especially for homes where both languages are used casually during the day. More importantly, the speaker does not feel overly technical or complicated. It feels approachable and easy to use.
What genuinely surprised me was how quickly my 6-year-old kid got comfortable using it. He kept asking random questions, playing songs, checking the time, and reacting to the little matrix display on the front. It honestly became part of the room very quickly. Of course, setting it up still needs proper parental supervision, both technically and literally. Importantly, the speaker also includes Voice Print technology that can recognise a child’s voice and automatically switch to a safer interaction mode, helping keep responses more age-appropriate and family-friendly. More parental and content controls are also available through the Yango Play app.
At Dh449, the Yasmina Midi sits in the premium compact smart speaker category, but it does enough to justify that pricing.
The Yasmina Midi has a compact, fabric-wrapped design that looks modern without screaming for attention. It blends nicely into a living room, bedside table, or work desk.
The LED light ring around the top reacts during music playback and voice interactions, while the front matrix display can show the time, weather updates, temperature, and simple visual reactions while interacting with users.
It may sound like a small detail, but having a USB Type C power port means you can even power it using a regular phone charger instead of dealing with another proprietary adapter.
There is also a physical microphone mute button, which is always nice to have for privacy.
The speaker does require the Yango Play app for the initial setup. You cannot fully activate the speaker or connect it to WiFi without it.
The process itself is simple. Download the app, sign into your Yango account or create one if you do not already have one, plug in the speaker, and the app guides you through the setup automatically. The “Smart Home with Yasmina” section detects the device quickly and handles the pairing process smoothly.
To wake the speaker up, you can simply say “Yasmina” in English or Arabic, and the LED indicator lights up to show it is listening. There is also a touch button on top if you prefer physical controls.
Yasmina is powered by YangoGPT and supports voice recognition for up to four family members. The speaker can personalise responses depending on who is speaking, which is a nice touch for shared family use.
Some of the localised features are where the speaker stands out more. It can play Surahs from the Quran, provide Athan reminders, give prayer timings, and even show the Hijri date.
The microphones also work well. Even from across the room, the speaker picked up voice commands reliably during regular use.
For such a compact speaker, the audio quality is impressive.
It comes with two tweeters, one woofer, passive radiators, and a 24W setup that easily fills medium-sized rooms. The vocals sound clean, the bass feels richer than expected, and overall playback remains balanced even at higher volumes. Impressive indeed.
It also supports room correction technology that adjusts sound depending on placement.
And yes, it can work as a standalone Bluetooth speaker too. However, the initial setup through the Yango Play app still needs to be completed before Bluetooth mode becomes available.
The overall experience already feels polished for day-to-day use, though there is still room for the ecosystem to grow further over time. The initial setup requires the Yango Play app, while many advanced features, including music streaming, are tied to a Yango Play subscription. That said, the speaker still supports core functions like Bluetooth streaming, Quran recitation, alarms, reminders, and AI conversations even without an active subscription. Of course, having the subscription unlocks the full entertainment experience, and whether you want to shift from your existing streaming platforms to Yango Play ultimately comes down to personal preference and usage habits.
The Yasmina Midi may not try to reinvent the smart speaker category, but it succeeds at being practical, simple to use, and genuinely family-friendly. More importantly, it feels like a product designed for real homes rather than just a tech demo sitting on a shelf.