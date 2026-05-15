Yasmina Midi review: A smart speaker that actually feels family-friendly

What genuinely surprised me was how quickly my 6-year-old kid got comfortable using it. He kept asking random questions, playing songs, checking the time, and reacting to the little matrix display on the front. It honestly became part of the room very quickly. Of course, setting it up still needs proper parental supervision, both technically and literally. Importantly, the speaker also includes Voice Print technology that can recognise a child’s voice and automatically switch to a safer interaction mode, helping keep responses more age-appropriate and family-friendly. More parental and content controls are also available through the Yango Play app.