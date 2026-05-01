Six smart tech picks right now

A mix of everyday essentials and upgrades that hold up beyond the hype
Yasmina, the Arabic AI assistant, has just launched a special UAE Edition that celebrates the country and how people live here. Designed to naturally understand and speak Arabic, Yasmina brings together features tailored to everyday life in the region, including Islamic content such as prayer times and Quran recitation, personalised music and entertainment, smart home control, and interactive experiences for the whole family. Inspired by the identity of the UAE, this edition combines local relevance with technology in one device, making Yasmina not just a smart assistant, but a companion that feels at home here.
Where to buy: https://get-yasmina.ae
The Series 11 keeps things focused. It tracks sleep, recovery, heart rate, and daily movement in a way that is easy to follow and act on. You are not pushed into overthinking the data, it simply gives you a clearer sense of how your body is holding up. It fits into long workdays, late nights, and inconsistent routines without asking for much in return. After a while, you stop checking it constantly because it is already doing its job. That quiet reliability is what keeps it relevant.
Where to buy: Apple UAE, Amazon.ae
The PS5 Pro feels faster and sharper from the moment you switch it on. Games load quickly, visuals hold their detail, and performance stays smooth even during heavier sequences. There is no adjustment needed, it just feels like everything is working the way it should. On larger screens, the difference is easier to notice, especially if you spend a lot of time gaming. It keeps the experience steady and uninterrupted, which matters more than any headline feature.
Where to buy: Amazon.ae, Noon
The Kindle Colorsoft adds colour without changing what makes a Kindle easy to live with. Book covers and illustrations come through with more depth, while the screen still feels comfortable for long stretches of reading. It is light enough to carry everywhere and simple enough to use without thinking about it. Battery life stays strong, so it slips into travel or daily routines without becoming another thing to charge. It feels familiar, just slightly more complete.
Where to buy: Amazon.ae
The Meta Quest 3S makes mixed reality easier to get into. Setup is straightforward, the headset feels lighter, and you find your way around it quickly. It moves between games, workouts, and immersive content without needing extra hardware or complicated steps. What makes it stick is how usable it feels after the first try. It does not come across as a one-off experience. It is something you can return to, whether you want to switch off or stay active.
Where to buy: Amazon.ae, Virgin Megastore UAE
The Nothing Phone (3) stands out visually, but it does not rely on that alone. The interface is clean, responsive, and easy to move through, which makes everyday use feel straightforward. The lighting system adds character without getting in the way, and performance holds up across regular tasks. It avoids the clutter that tends to build up on most phones. For anyone looking for something different that still feels reliable, this strikes a good balance.
Where to buy: Noon, Amazon.ae, Sharaf DG