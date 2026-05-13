The rollout, currently in its first phase, includes more than 500 curb- and pole-mounted cameras in high-traffic areas such as Burj Khalifa, Trade Centre 1 and Al Corniche. The system uses artificial intelligence to capture vehicle images and read number plates automatically, enabling it to track parking duration and process payments without driver input.

The devices are fully solar-powered, reflecting Dubai’s wider push toward sustainable urban infrastructure. By recording entry and exit times, the system enables automatic payment through the Parkin app and its integrated digital wallet, eliminating the need for parking meters or SMS-based session activation.

Parkin said the deployment includes the region’s first curb-side camera units designed to blend into street infrastructure. In addition to on-street coverage, the company is installing a further 200 cameras in controlled parking lots across the city.

“This rollout marks an important step in scaling our smart parking infrastructure and strengthening how customers interact with parking across the Emirate,” he said, adding that the focus remains on delivering “seamless management for customers across every aspect of their parking journey.”

The automated enforcement system is also designed to improve accuracy in violation detection, while reducing the risk of incorrect fines by ensuring charges are directly linked to actual parking duration.

Beyond payment automation, the system is expected to support broader traffic management goals by providing real-time data on parking occupancy. Officials say this can help reduce the time motorists spend searching for available spaces, a major contributor to congestion in dense urban areas.

The expansion forms part of Dubai’s broader push to embed artificial intelligence into everyday civic services, as the city continues to develop its smart mobility and digital infrastructure strategy.

The new cameras are fully integrated with the Parkin app, available on iOS, Android and Huawei devices, offering a unified digital parking experience as the system scales across the city.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.