Free rides for a month as upgraded route adds 14km and improves city connectivity
Ras Al Khaimah: Residents and visitors in Ras Al Khaimah can now experience the emirate's first electric public bus following the launch of the revamped Purple Route, a major upgrade that expands public transport coverage, improves connectivity to essential services, and supports the emirate's sustainability goals.
The Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) announced on Wednesday the launch of the newly upgraded Purple Route, which connects Al Nakheel and Manar Mall, marking a significant step in the emirate's efforts to modernise public transportation and encourage the use of environmentally friendly mobility solutions.
Adding to the appeal, the authority announced that the service will be free of charge during its first month of operation, allowing residents to try the upgraded route as part of the service's trial launch phase.
The updated route, which officially entered service on June 3, 2026, features a 14-kilometre increase in geographical coverage, achieved through route modifications and the addition of new bus stops.
The authority has also revised operating schedules to improve time coverage and service reliability, making it easier for commuters to reach key destinations across the emirate while reducing waiting times.
The move comes in response to customer feedback and forms part of RAKTA's ongoing efforts to improve public transport services in line with international best practices.
A key highlight of the launch is the introduction of the first electric bus within Ras Al Khaimah's public transport network.
The initiative reflects the authority's commitment to reducing the environmental impact of transportation and accelerating the transition towards greener mobility solutions.
The electric bus project aligns with RAKTA's wider sustainability strategy, which includes testing electric buses within the city during 2026 and increasing the proportion of environmentally friendly vehicles operating across the emirate's transport network.
The Purple Route stretches for 14 kilometres in one direction and includes nine major stations linking residential, healthcare, educational and government destinations.
Starting from Al Nakheel, the route passes through:
• Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security
• Obaidullah Hospital
• American University of Ras Al Khaimah
• Al Seih area
• Ras Al Khaimah Hospital
• Public Health Centre – Preventive Medicine
• People of Determination Centre
• Manar Mall Bus Station
The bus then returns to Al Nakheel via the same route.
To support demand, the service operates 12 trips daily under an enhanced operational schedule designed to improve mobility and encourage greater reliance on public transportation.
The Purple Route is one of five main public bus routes operating across the emirate. The network also includes the Red, Green, Blue and Orange routes, collectively connecting key residential, commercial and service areas throughout Ras Al Khaimah.
The routes provide safe and convenient travel options while supporting integration across the emirate's wider transport system.
Improving everyday journeys
Officials say the upgraded route is expected to make daily commuting smoother by reducing waiting times, improving access to essential services and providing more flexible transport options.
The enhanced connectivity will particularly benefit passengers travelling to hospitals, government centres, educational institutions and commercial destinations along the route.
Commenting on the launch, Engineer Ismail Hassan Al Blooshi, Director General of the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority, said the project represents an important milestone in the continued development of the emirate's public transport system.
"The launch of the Purple Route in its new form is an important addition to Ras Al Khaimah's public transport network and reflects the authority's ongoing commitment to developing modern, efficient and sustainable transport services that respond to the needs of the community and support the emirate's future ambitions," he said.
Al Blooshi added that introducing the first electric bus on the route demonstrates the authority's determination to strengthen environmentally friendly transport solutions, improve quality of life and support sustainable development objectives across the emirate.
He noted that the initiative forms part of RAKTA's broader transportation strategy and its commitment to implementing global best practices in sustainable mobility while building an integrated and environmentally friendly transport network capable of supporting Ras Al Khaimah's continuing urban growth.
The authority also encouraged commuters to use the Sayer smart application, which enables passengers to plan journeys, view operating schedules and track routes in real time.
The app provides integrated trip-planning solutions across different transport modes available within the emirate.
The Purple Route upgrade is part of RAKTA's wider plans to expand the internal public transport network.
With the latest enhancement, the total length of public transport routes across Ras Al Khaimah will reach 215 kilometres, supporting the authority's target of increasing urban public transport coverage from 55 per cent to 65 per cent by 2026.
The expansion underscores the authority's commitment to providing integrated and sustainable mobility solutions, strengthening connections between communities and improving the quality and efficiency of transport services across the emirate.