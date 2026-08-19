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Dubai Taxi Company adds 1,607 taxis to Bolt platform in latest ride-hailing expansion

Arabia Taxi fleet integration aims to boost availability, cut waiting times

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
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DTC said adding Arabia Taxi's fleet could improve vehicle utilisation, service reliability and estimated arrival times. Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, Group CEO of Dubai Taxi Company, and Rawoof Ali, Executive Director of Arabia Taxi, both pictured above, signed the partnership agreement to integrate 1,607 Arabia Taxi vehicles onto the Bolt platform in Dubai.
DTC said adding Arabia Taxi's fleet could improve vehicle utilisation, service reliability and estimated arrival times. Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, Group CEO of Dubai Taxi Company, and Rawoof Ali, Executive Director of Arabia Taxi, both pictured above, signed the partnership agreement to integrate 1,607 Arabia Taxi vehicles onto the Bolt platform in Dubai.

The move is expected to increase the pool of taxis available to Bolt customers, improve fleet utilisation and service reliability, and reduce estimated arrival times, according to DTC.

The integration will bring Arabia Taxi's 1,607-vehicle fleet onto the Bolt platform, increasing vehicle availability during periods of high demand.

DTC said the partnership is also expected to provide customers with faster booking and shorter estimated waiting times.

Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, Group CEO of Dubai Taxi Company, said expanding the company's mobility network ultimately aimed to improve the customer experience.

“At Dubai Taxi Company, every expansion of our mobility network is ultimately about delivering a better experience for our customers.”

He said integrating Arabia Taxi's fleet would support DTC's ability to scale as demand for app-based mobility grows.

“As demand for app-based mobility continues to grow, partnerships such as this reinforce our ability to scale efficiently while supporting Dubai's vision of becoming one of the world's smartest and most connected cities.”

DTC expansion

DTC is a Dubai-based mobility provider operating more than 11,000 vehicles, including more than 9,500 taxis.

The company was established in 1994 and has since expanded beyond traditional taxi services into four business lines: taxis, VIP limousines, buses and last-mile delivery bike services.

DTC is the largest taxi operator in Dubai by fleet size, with approximately 59 per cent market share, according to the company. Its taxis and limousines completed 53 million trips in 2025.

Arabia Taxi, a subsidiary of Economic Group Holdings, has operated in Dubai for more than two decades and is described by the company as one of the emirate's leading taxi franchise operators.

Economic Group Holdings operates more than 7,800 taxis across the UAE and manages more than 100 subsidiaries.

Rawoof Ali, executive director of Arabia Taxi, said joining Bolt would give the company's fleet and drivers access to a broader customer base through a digital mobility platform.

“Joining the Bolt platform through this partnership with Dubai Taxi Company marks an important milestone for Arabia Taxi.”

He said the agreement would also support the company's operational efficiency.

“It enables our fleet and drivers to connect with a broader customer base through a leading digital mobility platform while enhancing the efficiency of our operations."

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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