Dubai Taxi now has more than 9,500 vehicles across Dubai and Abu Dhabi
Dubai: Dubai Taxi Company has completed its Dh1.45 billion acquisition of National Taxi, creating the UAE’s largest taxi operator with a combined fleet of more than 9,500 vehicles across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
The deal gives Dubai Taxi Company a stronger position in Dubai, where it now has an estimated 59% market share, while also giving the company a 12% market share in Abu Dhabi. The acquisition was completed after regulatory approvals from Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority and Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre.
Dubai Taxi Company acquired 100% of National Taxi’s share capital, making the transaction its first major acquisition since the company’s initial public offering.
National Taxi has a fleet of more than 2,700 vehicles. In the year ended July 2025, the company reported revenue of Dh774 million and EBITDA of Dh183 million.
The final transaction value stood at Dh1.45 billion after the agreed locked-box adjustment mechanism under the sale and purchase agreement.
The acquisition supports Dubai Taxi Company’s five-year growth strategy by expanding its scale and giving it a larger operating base across two of the UAE’s most active mobility markets.
"The successful completion of the acquisition of National Taxi is the first transformational acquisition since our IPO and an important moment in our long-term growth strategy," said Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, Group CEO of Dubai Taxi Company. "National Taxi strengthens our leadership position in Dubai, establishes a meaningful presence in Abu Dhabi and creates a leading multi-emirate mobility platform with greater scale and reach. Our focus now turns to integrating National Taxi into the DTC Group and delivering the substantial strategic and financial benefits of the transaction to create long-term value for our shareholders."
Dubai Taxi Company said the acquisition is expected to add to earnings from the first full year of ownership, with further upside expected from operational synergies after National Taxi is integrated into the group.
The company also said it expects to maintain its dividend profile following the transaction, while using the larger platform to support its wider mobility growth plans.
The deal makes Dubai Taxi Company the largest taxi operator in the UAE by fleet size.