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Dubai Taxi Company becomes UAE’s largest taxi operator after Dh1.45 billion deal

Dubai Taxi now has more than 9,500 vehicles across Dubai and Abu Dhabi

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Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Dubai Taxi Company becomes UAE’s largest taxi operator after Dh1.45 billion deal
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Dubai: Dubai Taxi Company has completed its Dh1.45 billion acquisition of National Taxi, creating the UAE’s largest taxi operator with a combined fleet of more than 9,500 vehicles across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The deal gives Dubai Taxi Company a stronger position in Dubai, where it now has an estimated 59% market share, while also giving the company a 12% market share in Abu Dhabi. The acquisition was completed after regulatory approvals from Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority and Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre.

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National Taxi deal completed

Dubai Taxi Company acquired 100% of National Taxi’s share capital, making the transaction its first major acquisition since the company’s initial public offering.

National Taxi has a fleet of more than 2,700 vehicles. In the year ended July 2025, the company reported revenue of Dh774 million and EBITDA of Dh183 million.

The final transaction value stood at Dh1.45 billion after the agreed locked-box adjustment mechanism under the sale and purchase agreement.

Bigger fleet across two emirates

The acquisition supports Dubai Taxi Company’s five-year growth strategy by expanding its scale and giving it a larger operating base across two of the UAE’s most active mobility markets.

"The successful completion of the acquisition of National Taxi is the first transformational acquisition since our IPO and an important moment in our long-term growth strategy," said Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, Group CEO of Dubai Taxi Company. "National Taxi strengthens our leadership position in Dubai, establishes a meaningful presence in Abu Dhabi and creates a leading multi-emirate mobility platform with greater scale and reach. Our focus now turns to integrating National Taxi into the DTC Group and delivering the substantial strategic and financial benefits of the transaction to create long-term value for our shareholders."

Earnings boost expected

Dubai Taxi Company said the acquisition is expected to add to earnings from the first full year of ownership, with further upside expected from operational synergies after National Taxi is integrated into the group.

The company also said it expects to maintain its dividend profile following the transaction, while using the larger platform to support its wider mobility growth plans.

The deal makes Dubai Taxi Company the largest taxi operator in the UAE by fleet size.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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