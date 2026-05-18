After Dubai, Bolt begins ride-hailing services in Abu Dhabi

Vasilis Hadjiaslanis, General Manager of Bolt UAE, said: “Abu Dhabi is a natural next step for Bolt in the UAE. We have seen exceptional demand for reliable, app-based mobility, and this milestone gives residents and visitors in the capital access to a service that is fast, convenient, and built around their needs. We are proud to be on this journey alongside our partners at DTC, and we look forward to continuing to grow our presence across the UAE.”