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After Dubai, Bolt begins ride-hailing services in Abu Dhabi

DTC reported a 24% year-on-year increase in e-hailing activity in 2025

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After Dubai, Bolt begins ride-hailing services in Abu Dhabi
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Dubai Taxi Company PJSC (DTC), the leading provider of mobility services in Dubai, and its strategic partner Bolt today announced the entry of Bolt’s ride-hailing services in Abu Dhabi, marking a significant step in the partnership’s expansion across the UAE.

The expansion builds on strong e-hailing momentum across the DTC–Bolt strategic partnership. In 2025, DTC reported a 24 per cent year-on-year increase in e-hailing activity across its taxi and limousine segments, supported by continued fleet expansion and growing customer adoption of digital booking channels.

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Bolt will initially launch limousine services where customers in Abu Dhabi will be able to access ride-hailing services backed by a huge network of fleet owners, drivers, and vehicles. This will be followed by taxi services in weeks to follow.

Vasilis Hadjiaslanis, General Manager of Bolt UAE, said: “Abu Dhabi is a natural next step for Bolt in the UAE. We have seen exceptional demand for reliable, app-based mobility, and this milestone gives residents and visitors in the capital access to a service that is fast, convenient, and built around their needs. We are proud to be on this journey alongside our partners at DTC, and we look forward to continuing to grow our presence across the UAE.”

That momentum carried into Q1 2026, with e-hailing activity rising a further 9 per cent year-on-year, reflecting the continued resilience of app-based mobility and the long-term growth potential of digital transport services in the UAE.

The expansion also relies on the partnership’s growth in Dubai, where Q1 2026 saw the integration of 1,823 National Taxi vehicles into the Bolt platform. Broadening Bolt’s UAE footprint and strengthens its role in supporting the country’s evolving ecosystem, shaping how residents, visitors, and businesses move across cities.

Driven by this high demand, Bolt expansion into Abu Dhabi reinforces DTC’s commitment to delivering more accessible mobility solutions for residents, visitors, and businesses nationwide, and support the UAE’s wider shift toward smart mobility.

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