“Our operations have remained fully functional across all verticals — taxis, buses, limousines, e-hailing, and delivery bikes — with no structural disruption to service delivery,” he said. “The impact we have seen is demand-driven rather than operational, and that is an important distinction.”

“We have not undertaken any workforce reductions,” said Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Company told in a written Q&A. “Our drivers are our most valuable asset, and we have stood by them during this period.”

Instead of cutting capacity, DTC has been reallocating resources. Fleet vehicles were moved away from weaker segments such as airport transfers — which tend to fluctuate with travel demand — towards shorter, essential trips that have remained more stable.

“We have not drawn on any credit facilities, and we have paid our dividends from internal cash generation,” he said, describing it as “a clear reflection of a business that is built to weather difficult periods”.

Under the agreement, 208 charging points will be installed across 11 locations. The first phase — 24 ultra-fast chargers at DTC’s headquarters — is expected in the second quarter of 2026, followed by additional installations at key depots, including the airport.

The company plans to convert its entire taxi and limousine fleet to fully electric by 2040, with clear milestones: 30 per cent by 2030, 50 per cent by 2035, and 100 per cent by 2040. It currently operates more than 500 electric vehicles.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.