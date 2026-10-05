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Abu Dhabi in the 1950s: Rare glimpses of life before the oil boom

Step back to 1950s Abu Dhabi, when life was shaped by the sea, sand and traditional trades

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Aerial view of Qasr Al Hosn and the surrounding area of Abu Dhabi in the 1950s, showing the emirate before the oil boom transformed the city.
Aerial view of Qasr Al Hosn and the surrounding area of Abu Dhabi in the 1950s, showing the emirate before the oil boom transformed the city.
BP Archive/Gulf News archives

Abu Dhabi in the 1950s was a small coastal settlement, vastly different from the modern capital it would become. Gulf News archives describe a community of about 3,000 people in 1953, where families lived in traditional homes and children often played barefoot in the desert.

Life revolved around the sea and traditional livelihoods. Fishing, pearling and small-scale trading supported many families, while roads and modern infrastructure were limited. Homes were built to suit the harsh climate, and daily routines followed the rhythms of the seasons and the sea.

A rough causeway across Al Maqta Channel, built in the early 1950s, made travel between Abu Dhabi Island and the mainland easier.

Change, however, was already approaching. Oil exploration intensified, with oil discovered offshore at Umm Shaif in 1958. Archaeological excavations at Umm Al Nar also highlighted the emirate’s much older history.

These archive photographs offer a glimpse of Abu Dhabi at a pivotal moment — just before oil transformed its economy, landscape and way of life.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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