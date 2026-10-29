Arcade games, retro shopping and 90s films: The RAGE 90s takes over Abu Dhabi next week

6 evenings of retro shopping, food, arcade games and 90s films at the Cultural Foundation
Dubai: Dust off your scrunchies and your favourite denim jacket. The 90s are coming back to Abu Dhabi next week.
The RAGE 90s takes over the Cultural Foundation from Tuesday, November 3, to Sunday, November 8, with six evenings of retro shopping, food, arcade games and throwback entertainment.
Organised in collaboration with the Cultural Foundation, a cultural centre under Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi), the event aims to recreate the atmosphere of Abu Dhabi in the 1990s, from the flavours and fashion to the music and entertainment of the decade.
It is the latest event to tap into 90s nostalgia in the UAE. Earlier this year, The 90s by RBO brought VHS tapes, flip phones, arcade machines and an outdoor cinema to Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park.
Here is what to expect in the capital.
When: Tuesday, November 3, to Sunday, November 8, 5pm to midnight daily
Where: Cultural Foundation, Al Hosn, Abu Dhabi
The event brings together 20 retail brands and 20 food and beverage brands, so there is plenty to browse and snack on as you wander.
The organisers say the experience blends nostalgia with contemporary creativity. The full list of brands has not been announced yet.
Classic arcade games will bring back the excitement of 90s entertainment, giving visitors the chance to relive an era before smartphones and streaming.
A dedicated amphitheatre will host 90s-themed movies, along with performances and live entertainment inspired by the era.
The event is open to families, friends and anyone with a soft spot for the decade. Those who remember the 90s can relive their childhood, while younger visitors can discover the era for the first time.
Doors open at 5pm and the event runs until midnight every day, including the weekend.
The venue itself is part of the story. The Cultural Foundation first opened in 1981 and was home to the city's original national library, making it a familiar landmark for generations of Abu Dhabi residents.
It closed in 2009 for the renovation of the Al Hosn site, which includes the neighbouring Qasr Al Hosn, the city's oldest landmark. When it reopened after a decade, the national library had been replaced by the Abu Dhabi Children's Library, and the building now also houses a 900-seat theatre, the Bait Al Khatt calligraphy centre and art studios.
The organisers say The RAGE 90s aims to celebrate the city's evolving cultural identity, while reconnecting communities with the memories and experiences that shaped a generation.
If you are planning a family day out, the Cultural Foundation has more on the same weekend. The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, featuring more than 75 puppets, takes place at the venue on November 6 and 7, according to What's On.
The Cultural Foundation is part of the Al Hosn site in the heart of Abu Dhabi city, next to Qasr Al Hosn.