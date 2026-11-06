“It really reminded us of the old days”: Inside The RAGE 90s in Abu Dhabi

“There is a lot of stuff which has eventually, with time, evaporated from the UAE,” she said. She points to the old taxi as the “wow factor”, and recalls Action Zone, one of the first arcades to open in the city, and the Konica photo shops where you took your film to be developed. “Now you don’t have them at all.” The only thing missing, she says, is the Corniche fountain. Perhaps a pop-up next year could add it to the collection.