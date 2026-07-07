GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Dubai air taxi plan moves closer after world-first vertiport approval

VDX near Dubai airport can handle up to 170,000 passengers a year

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The vertiport stations will seamlessly integrate with other modes of transportation.
The vertiport stations will seamlessly integrate with other modes of transportation.
Supplied

Dubai: Dubai has moved a step closer to launching commercial air taxi services after VDX, the flagship vertiport near Dubai International Airport, received regulatory certification for electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft operations.

The General Civil Aviation Authority and Skyports Infrastructure said VDX is the world’s first purpose-built commercial vertiport to receive regulatory certification. The approval clears a key infrastructure milestone for Dubai’s planned Air Taxi network, which is being developed by Skyports in partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

VDX will serve as the first and main hub in the Dubai Air Taxi network, with three more vertiports under development.

What passengers can expect

The four-storey facility spans about 3,100 square metres and includes two dedicated take-off and landing areas, rapid charging infrastructure for electric aircraft and passenger facilities designed for high-throughput operations.

Once commercial operations begin, VDX will be able to handle up to 170,000 passengers a year.

Safety approval completed

The certification followed a detailed GCAA review of the vertiport’s infrastructure, physical characteristics, operational procedures, safety management arrangements, emergency preparedness and compliance with applicable rules.

“The certification the world’s first purpose-built commercial vertiport is a historic achievement for the UAE and a defining moment for the future of aviation." said Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the GCAA. "It reflects the vision of our leadership, the maturity of our regulatory system and our national capability to enable innovation while maintaining the highest levels of safety."

The milestone also gives Dubai’s air taxi plans a stronger regulatory base, which will be critical for public confidence once passenger services move closer to launch.

Air taxi network takes shape

Skyports said construction across the wider Dubai Air Taxi network is progressing, with the certified vertiport now acting as the anchor site for future commercial operations.

"With VDX now certified and construction of the wider Dubai Air Taxi Network progressing at pace, we are one step closer to launching commercial air taxi operations, and unlocking a new era of safe, efficient and sustainable urban transport," said Duncan Walker, CEO, Skyports Infrastructure.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai RTA closes service road at Dubai Mall Metro Station to construction traffic only as major upgrade continues through 2026

Dubai Mall Metro's bus, taxi road closed till end 2026

2m read
Each train will accommodate up to 400 passengers once the full network is operational.

Etihad Rail launches first UAE passenger service

2m read
Oman Air said the new Abu Dhabi service would operate once daily.

Oman Air adds new Abu Dhabi flights from Muscat

2m read
Bayanat Engineering announces landmark deployment

Bayanat Engineering announces landmark deployment

2m read