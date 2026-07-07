VDX near Dubai airport can handle up to 170,000 passengers a year
Dubai: Dubai has moved a step closer to launching commercial air taxi services after VDX, the flagship vertiport near Dubai International Airport, received regulatory certification for electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft operations.
The General Civil Aviation Authority and Skyports Infrastructure said VDX is the world’s first purpose-built commercial vertiport to receive regulatory certification. The approval clears a key infrastructure milestone for Dubai’s planned Air Taxi network, which is being developed by Skyports in partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority.
VDX will serve as the first and main hub in the Dubai Air Taxi network, with three more vertiports under development.
The four-storey facility spans about 3,100 square metres and includes two dedicated take-off and landing areas, rapid charging infrastructure for electric aircraft and passenger facilities designed for high-throughput operations.
Once commercial operations begin, VDX will be able to handle up to 170,000 passengers a year.
The certification followed a detailed GCAA review of the vertiport’s infrastructure, physical characteristics, operational procedures, safety management arrangements, emergency preparedness and compliance with applicable rules.
“The certification the world’s first purpose-built commercial vertiport is a historic achievement for the UAE and a defining moment for the future of aviation." said Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the GCAA. "It reflects the vision of our leadership, the maturity of our regulatory system and our national capability to enable innovation while maintaining the highest levels of safety."
The milestone also gives Dubai’s air taxi plans a stronger regulatory base, which will be critical for public confidence once passenger services move closer to launch.
Skyports said construction across the wider Dubai Air Taxi network is progressing, with the certified vertiport now acting as the anchor site for future commercial operations.
"With VDX now certified and construction of the wider Dubai Air Taxi Network progressing at pace, we are one step closer to launching commercial air taxi operations, and unlocking a new era of safe, efficient and sustainable urban transport," said Duncan Walker, CEO, Skyports Infrastructure.