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Sharjah traffic alert: Road near Al Hazana to partially close for six days

Motorists urged to follow diversions during six-day Al Hazana road works

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a partial closure of a dual carriageway near Al Hazana.
The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a partial closure of a dual carriageway near Al Hazana.

Motorists in Sharjah are being advised to plan their journeys ahead as the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announces a partial closure of a dual carriageway near Al Hazana for six days.

The temporary closure, linked to road maintenance and infrastructure development works, is expected to affect traffic movement along the route, with drivers urged to follow approved diversions and use alternative routes to avoid delays.

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Closure details

The closure will affect the road in the direction from Saeed bin Obaid Al Jarwan Square to Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan Bu Alian Square.

  • Start: Sunday, August 23, 2026

  • End: Friday, August 28, 2026

  • Location: Al Hazana area, Sharjah

  • Reason: Road maintenance and infrastructure development

Drivers urged to use alternative routes

The authority said approved alternative routes will be available and urged motorists to follow the diversions shown on the traffic map.

Drivers are advised to:

  • Use approved alternative routes

  • Follow traffic signs and diversions

  • Observe road safety instructions

  • Allow extra travel time during the closure

The works are aimed at improving traffic flow and enhancing the efficiency of Sharjah’s road network.

Related Topics:
Sharjah

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