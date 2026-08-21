Motorists urged to follow diversions during six-day Al Hazana road works
Motorists in Sharjah are being advised to plan their journeys ahead as the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announces a partial closure of a dual carriageway near Al Hazana for six days.
The temporary closure, linked to road maintenance and infrastructure development works, is expected to affect traffic movement along the route, with drivers urged to follow approved diversions and use alternative routes to avoid delays.
The closure will affect the road in the direction from Saeed bin Obaid Al Jarwan Square to Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan Bu Alian Square.
Start: Sunday, August 23, 2026
End: Friday, August 28, 2026
Location: Al Hazana area, Sharjah
Reason: Road maintenance and infrastructure development
The authority said approved alternative routes will be available and urged motorists to follow the diversions shown on the traffic map.
Drivers are advised to:
Use approved alternative routes
Follow traffic signs and diversions
Observe road safety instructions
Allow extra travel time during the closure
The works are aimed at improving traffic flow and enhancing the efficiency of Sharjah’s road network.