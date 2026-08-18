Key Sharjah road to be closed off for three days

Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority urges drivers to use alternate routes
If you live in or will be travelling to Sharjah over the next few days, take note. Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority has announced the closure of the road from Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan Bu Alian Square to Saeed bin Obaid Al-Jarwan Square, from the side of Al-Jazat region. This closure will last three days, from Wednesday to Friday, for road maintenance and infrastructure development.
The authority urged road users to adhere to approved traffic diversions, use alternative routes, follow signboards and traffic safety guidelines.