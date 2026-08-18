Key Sharjah road to be closed off for three days

If you live in or will be travelling to Sharjah over the next few days, take note. Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority has announced the closure of the road from Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan Bu Alian Square to Saeed bin Obaid Al-Jarwan Square, from the side of Al-Jazat region. This closure will last three days, from Wednesday to Friday, for road maintenance and infrastructure development. The authority urged road users to adhere to approved traffic diversions, use alternative routes, follow signboards and traffic safety guidelines.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.