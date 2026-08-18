GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 41°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Key Sharjah road to be closed off for three days

Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority urges drivers to use alternate routes

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sharjah skyline. Photo used for illustrative purposes
Sharjah skyline. Photo used for illustrative purposes
Gulf News Archives

If you live in or will be travelling to Sharjah over the next few days, take note. Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority has announced the closure of the road from Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan Bu Alian Square to Saeed bin Obaid Al-Jarwan Square, from the side of Al-Jazat region. This closure will last three days, from Wednesday to Friday, for road maintenance and infrastructure development.

The authority urged road users to adhere to approved traffic diversions, use alternative routes, follow signboards and traffic safety guidelines.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Diversion at key Sharjah junction for road upgrade and smoother traffic flow

Sharjah traffic: Road closure and diversion announced

1m read
The diversion will be in effect from 6am until midnight to allow infrastructure works to be completed and improve traffic flow in the area, the authority said.

Sharjah announces temporary Sunday traffic diversion

1m read
Commuters advised to check live traffic updates and allow extra travel time amid heavy morning congestion in Dubai and Sharjah.

UAE traffic update: Is your route affected today?

1m read
Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time and consider alternative routes where possible.

Morning rush hour: UAE traffic delays right now

1m read