That project also includes a comprehensive upgrade of Interchange No. 7, featuring six directional bridges with a combined length of 12.6 kilometres, as well as 3.4 kilometres of collector roads. Once complete, it is expected to increase road capacity by around 65 per cent and reduce journey times between Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, Sharjah and Dubai by up to 45 per cent.