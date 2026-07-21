Project to double lanes, boost capacity for 9,000 more vehicles daily
Dubai: The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said work on the Dh750 million Emirates Road Enhancement Project has passed the 30 per cent completion mark, with construction progressing ahead of schedule as authorities press ahead with plans to ease congestion on one of the country's busiest transport corridors.
The project is expected to cut travel times by up to 65 per cent and improve traffic flow by as much as 70 per cent once completed, while increasing the road's capacity to accommodate around 9,000 additional vehicles.
The upgrade is part of the UAE's strategy to modernise its road network and strengthen connectivity before 2030.
The development includes widening an 11-kilometre section of Emirates Road at the Al Ain Road interchange from three to six lanes in each direction.
The scheme also features the construction of 14 bridges and five tunnels designed to improve traffic movement, reduce bottlenecks and enhance road safety across the corridor.
The ministry announced the Dh750 million project in July 2025, with construction beginning in September that year under a two-year timetable. It is one of several major infrastructure projects aimed at supporting population growth, improving mobility and increasing the efficiency of the UAE's federal transport network.
A separate phase of the Emirates Road development programme, announced previously, includes widening a 25-kilometre stretch between Al Badee Interchange in Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain from three to five lanes in each direction.
That project also includes a comprehensive upgrade of Interchange No. 7, featuring six directional bridges with a combined length of 12.6 kilometres, as well as 3.4 kilometres of collector roads. Once complete, it is expected to increase road capacity by around 65 per cent and reduce journey times between Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, Sharjah and Dubai by up to 45 per cent.